Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 5

at .

Did Red cut out a close friend?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5, the relationship was put in a precarious position when his cooperation with the FBI was disclosed.

Raymond - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 4

Meanwhile, an investigation surrounding the murder of a judge shed new light on an unsolved case.

Fortunately, there was some help with the case in the form of an agent with past knowledge of what happened.

Watch The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5 Quotes

He said you were working with the feds. No, it sounded like you were working for the feds.

Robert

Mother? She doesn't merit the honorific.

Anton

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5 Photos

Anton - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5
Siya - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5
Donald Ressler - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5
Det Fleming - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5
Cooper - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5
Harlod - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 10
  3. The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 5