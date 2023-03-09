Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 5

Did Barry and Iris manage to save Ryan Wilder?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 5, Red Death continued to cause problems in town and a message from Gotham City changes everything.

Meanwhile, Khione wanted to help Team Flash, but Barry worried about losing someone else close to him.

Elsewhere, Joe gave Barry a much-needed pep talk when it seemed like the end of the world was near.

