Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 6

Did Barry and Iris manage to prepare for their new life?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 6, they thought their future was locked in.

However, luck changed for those inside Central City.

Meanwhile, Cecile took on a case with Allegra's help, involving a string of unfortunate and highly unexpected events.

Elsewhere, Chester and the team worked with Khone to understand her abilities.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.