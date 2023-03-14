Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 16

at .

Did Dr. Shaun Murphy manage to prove he was not negligent?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16, he put his faith in a promising, young lawyer with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

A Lawyer With OCD - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Glassman tried to compute what was happening to Shaun and turned to an old friend to get some answers.

Elsewhere, Morgan tried to support Park when he was pulled into the legal case.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16 Quotes

Shaun: I have a new lawyer.
Joanie: I have a new client.

Glassman: She's good. She's smart. She's been helpful whenever I need it.
Shaun: How many times have you been sued?

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16 Photos

Season 6 Episode 16 Spoilers - The Good Doctor
Supporting Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16
Suing For Malpractice - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16
Involved in the Lawsuit - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16
A Lawyer With OCD - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16
Felicity Huffman Guest Stars - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 6
  3. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 16