Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Jersey Shore Beatdown

Did the Gorgas manage to play nice with Teresa and Louis?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 7 found everyone on a trip to the Jersey Shore.

But simmering tensions between the family put everyone on edge.

Meanwhile, Margaret and Jen reached a resolve, but another rumor threatened to derail everything.

Elsewhere, Jackie got caught talking about Danielle's family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.