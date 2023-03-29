Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Pizza Gate

What initiated a new feud between Jackie and Teresa?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 8, their year of unity came to a grinding halt with an argument at the Jersey Shore.

Still reeling from the ladies talking about her relationship with her brother, Danielle set out to get answers.

Elsewhere, Melissa and Teresa's relationship continued to fall apart, leading to a wild turn of events.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.