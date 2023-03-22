Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 18

What happened to Dim?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford, along with the CIA, set out to find him.

Adam Karst (Guest) - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18

With little to go on, they turned to Juicy for some answers.

Elsewhere, Nolan had to work with someone he wasn't fond of and struggled to complete his case.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

Documentarian: Did it bother you seeing his body?
Tim: What do you mean?
Documentarian: To see a version of yourself dead in a dumpster. No matter how much you protested seeing the resemblance, I mean, it had to be a little disconcerting.
Tim: A little, I guess.

Tim: They didn't really look that much like me.
Documentarian: How can you say that? You look almost identical.
Tim: Says you.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18

