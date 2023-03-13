Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 16

Did Millhouse's dad go too far?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 16, he took exception to a school history lesson that painted one of his ancestors in a bad light.

In the aftermath, he went on a crusade to censor and control the school curriculum.

With little to go on, Homer and other residents worked to try to keep the story public.

