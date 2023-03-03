Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 13

What did Grey Flag have planned for Texas?

On Walker Season 3 Episode 13, Cordell and Walker had plans to find out more.

Meanwhile, Liam and Stella's plan for the horse rescue appeared to be coming together, but there was a big snag on the horizon.

Elsewhere, the Walker family joined forces to move a project along quickly.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.