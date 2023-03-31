Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 16

Did the gang manage to find Missy?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 16, Missy stole her dad's truck and hit the road with her friend Paige.

As the family tried to figure out their location, Sheldon had a plan that shocked everyone.

Elsewhere, Mary and George's marriage was on the rocks after a bombshell about who George had been seeing.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.