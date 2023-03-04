What to Watch: Perry Mason, School Spirits, UnPrisoned

It's another week of big premieres on the small screen.

Perry Mason is back with another case to crack after a long hiatus, School Spirits is in session, and Scandal's Kerry Washington returns in UnPrisoned.

Check out what we recommend you watch this week.

Saturday, March 4

8/7c Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)

Where do you turn when the police and media are no help?

Lifetime opts to explore the other side of Missing White Woman Syndrome by showcasing the disparity in how a missing young girl of color slips through the cracks, prompting her mother to turn to internet sleuths, amateur detectives, and the community to find her daughter when the media and law enforcement are too busy directing all of their attention to a "pretty blond girl" of the same age.

Garcelle Beauvais shines in this ripped-from-the-headlines film inspired by far too many stories.

Sunday, March 5

9/8c The Way Home (Hallmark)

The official episode synopsis reads: Alice goes to a New Year's Eve Y2K party to support her friend. Kat finds a new mystery about her father, while Del reveals an old secret about him that's troubled her.

The preview has Kat suggesting she's done with the pond. But if she's got a new mystery about her father to solve, she could change her mind. Plus, she's hurt about not saving Jacob.

She'll get back in the pond again, right? Alice does and parties like it's 1999, but her plea to Kat is the best. They were best friends.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

Will Quinlan's hard-won relationships with her neighbors again be jeopardized when Killian and Morales investigate a murder at the projects?

She's in a great position to find out info, but if her fellow residents think she's investigating them, all the progress she's made toward harmonious coexistence will go out the window!

Meanwhile, how will Suarez's attempt to help his brother affect his new alliance with Deputy Mayor Sharpe?

9/8c Magnum: PI (NBC)

Magnum and Higgins are hired to find the missing CFO of a clean-energy company.

Rick is concerned about why his wild-child younger sister Ruthie is coming to Oahu besides to meet her new niece, Joy.

Also, the former teammates are worried about the mystery squad hunting them.

9/8c The Last of Us (HBO)

Buckle up for one of the most traumatic hours of TV in recent memory as we pick up with Ellie in her quest to save Joel.

The episode is an adaptation of one of the most critical parts of the first game and features a guest appearance from the original Joel himself, aka Troy Baker.

Check out the trailer below.

10/9c The Company You Keep (ABC)

Things between Charlie and Emma are hitting up!

Nothing says starting to get serious like meeting the folks, and Emma finds herself meeting the Nicolettis in a quest to get to know Charlie better.

And as the Nicollettis continue to put a dent in their debt, they find themselves persuading a wealthy woman to seek some old-fashioned revenge.

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

When a petty officer is found dead with an apparent suicide note, the NCIS team must investigate the mystery surrounding his death.

Also, Callen and Anna begin wedding planning.

Finally, Sam has a heart-to-heart with his daughter.

Monday, March 6

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

If Li thinks it'll be easy to win Gabi over, he'd better think again!

He might have forced her to live with him, but her heart belongs to Stefan, and the two secretly plot to get Li's shares and stab him in the back.

Li's no match for these two and should quit while he's ahead! And will Sarah's plan to leave town with Rex before Xander finds out she's pregnant blow up in her face?

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Lightning is about to strike!

After a much too-long hiatus, the 118 and all our beloved first responders are back like they never left.

Emergencies abound, and family drama invades, but all our eyes will be on the first responder who finds themselves in danger. We've seen the hour, and let's just say you will want to watch this hour LIVE.

9/8c Perry Mason (HBO)

After over two years, we're back, and if the trailer is any indication, Perry Mason is gearing up for a fantastic season.

We pick up 1933. In the months following the Dodson trial, an aimless Perry leans on Della to keep the law firm afloat.

While Paul accepts a job from an unlikely source, corrupt oil scion Brooks McCutcheon recruits Detective Holcomb in his quest to reshape the future of Los Angeles.

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

Fantasy Island returns at a new time with a down-home adventure guest starring Marie Osmond.

As a big-time music star with writer's block, it's a Freaky Friday situation when she and her assistant swap places as their fantasies dovetail.

In Island life, Javier learns something new about Helene. Yay, fatherhood!

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

All hands on deck! Ben leaps in a naval commander aboard the USS Montana during war games in 1989.

Things get awkward when it turns out his commanding officer is Addison's father (guest star Brandon Routh). What does one do when your hologram guide is dealing with daddy issues?

Meanwhile, what's Janis been up to? Inquiring minds want to know!

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

If you're a Jared Kalu fan, this is your week! The Good Doctor Season 1 fan favorite hasn't been seen since leaving St. Bonaventure on The Good Doctor Season 2 Episode 1, but he's finally returning for a surprise visit -- and he's got a billionaire patient in need of help.

Everyone's changed in the years since Jared left -- will he be able to pick up his relationships with the other doctors where he left off, or is everything too different?

It'll be fun to find out what he's been up to in the last four and a half years, too!

Tuesday, March 7

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Brace yourselves for a wild one!

It's a strong hour that will feature many of the characters and follow up with various storylines in a cohesive way, leaning into the fun, zany, community, ensemble aspect of the series that we love most.

Tommy faces some resistance from Trevor's daughter, while Paul has reservations about dating Asha when she knew him before he transitioned. Meanwhile, there are absolutely bonkers calls and cases.

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

Stephanie Weir guest stars when Abby tries to get the court featured on a popular podcast.

However, Dan Fielding's attention-grabbing style proves an obstacle when the host (Weir) cannot take her eyes off the public defender who may be called upon to defend himself.

Could this be another Julianne situation? Will he forever be plagued by a parade of mentally unhinged defendants he convicted in the "good ol' days"? Ante up and find out!

Wednesday, March 8

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

After identifying a planet rich in much-needed fuel, the crew devises a plan to whip around a nearby star to reach it, but things don't go according to plan.

Now that the murder investigation has concluded, Felix finds himself helping Dr. Kabir.

Lt. Lane grapples with keeping a massive secret that could change everyone's future on Ark One.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The Howards must adjust to Walter staying with them, while Sophie assists with watching him when they're away.

Meanwhile, Gina feels compelled to help Dustin upon discovering that he's unhoused because of how he helped her during a time of transition.

Maggie and Gary are at odds about where they're delivering the baby, while Katherine and Greta reach a crossroads in their relationship.

10/9c True Lies (CBS)

When Helen gets her first Omega Sector assignment, things get awkward when they run into her college boyfriend at an academic conference while undercover.

Meanwhile, Harry must try to keep his past with a sexy cryptographer Ximena from Helen, since they need her help.

Be sure to check out our weekly reviews and exclusive interview with Omar Miller as he previews Gib's storyline.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton (BritBox)

A gothic British miniseries based on the acclaimed novel by Sara Collins, The Confessions of Frannie Langton tells the story of a young Jamaican woman (Karla-Simone Spence), once enslaved in the US, now a maid in Georgian London.

A shocking double murder leads to Frannie's imprisonment, where she must stand trial.

But this is a love story, and Frannie is a unique heroine for her time.

Bear witness to the devastating and beautiful tale of Frannie Langton. You will be forever changed.

Thursday, March 9

School Spirits (Paramount+)

Peyton List heads the cast of the latest YA offering on Paramount+.

The series takes place in a school... in the afterlife. That's right, folks, we're solving a death.

The official trailer promises the level of drama you expect from a series set in a school and plenty more.

YOU (Netflix)

Joe has met his match in Rhys as the bodies continue to pile up, and he's determined to get from underneath all of his antics.

The second part of the season returns with Joe's antics in London.

We have our fingers crossed that it's livelier in the second half.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Things are looking bleak for the USS Titan as we left them last hurtling into the gravitational well at the center of a mysterious bio-electric nebula.

Will Picard and Riker manage to patch things up before they meet their (highly unlikely) demise? Can Beverly and Jack make a place for a biological family in Picard's worldview?

What will Worf and Raffi find at Daystrom? After all, life goes on despite the efforts of those who would like otherwise. CUE DRAMATIC MUSIC.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Eli has taken an interest in Andy and chooses to go on a ride along with her that he'll never forget!

Theo finds himself back in his old neighborhood due to an uptick of fires and chooses to look into it, while Carina bonds with a pregnant patient who makes her an exciting offer.

Ross and the others may have to deal with the fallout from her stand against Dixon.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

We can't have the Intern House 2.0 without a party to initiate it, right? The interns who live in the Grey home throw a party that will bring about all kinds of tension, especially of the sexual variety, when Simone must contend with her ex-fiance and Lucas vying for her attention.

Jules and Blue work an unusual case at the hospital while shadowing Maggie on shift.

Jo and Link take care of a pregnant woman, but will things be awkward between them after Link attempts comfort sex and the aftermath of his losing such a high-profile patient?

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Medical examiner Sonya's life is in jeopardy when she is exposed to a mysterious poison.

The CSI team races to find the antidote and the silver ink murderer who appears to be targeting the Crime Lab.

Max's ex-husband, Daniel, returns to ensure she and their son are safe.

Friday, March 10

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)

Philo grapples with his fae and human sides, leading him to lie to the police while Vignette tries to help Tourmaline.

While Philo deals with the consequences of his choices and regrets things that cannot be changed.

Imogen and Agreus choose to flee The New Dawn with an unlikely ally.

UnPrisoned (Hulu)

Inspired by Tracy McMillan's life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn.

Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige's father, who has recently been released from prison.

9/8c Party Down (Starz)

Ron and the team cater a convention for a questionable political group.

Lucy goes rogue until she finds someone who truly appreciates the work she does, but is it worth it?

Kyle prepares for an audition. Activists protest. Ron tries to keep it together. What could go wrong?

Nick Offerman guest stars on this week's Party Down!

