Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey Team for Apple TV+ Comedy

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have a genuine friendship.

It's been nine years since they starred together in HBO's True Detective, but their affection for each other hasn't evaporated.

Now, they're taking their friendship to the next level.

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for a new, 10-episode half-hour comedy that reunites stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

Created by Emmy Award winner David West Read (upcoming The Big Door Prize, Schitt’s Creek, and Broadway’s & Juliet), who will also serve as executive producer, the new comedy will be produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

The untitled comedy is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.

The few times we've seen McConaughey's abode and family on TV have been warm and enviting.

The environment was begging for further exploration, and we couldn't have come up with a better way to do it than a comedy starring McConaughey and Harrelson.

Details are slim, so we don't know whether they're playing versions of themselves or actually inviting their families into their on-screen world.

We're willing to bet it will be the latter, and hyper-real versions of themselves and their families will be as welcome as Nic Cage's in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In addition to starring, Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce alongside Read.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will serve as executive producers for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

This series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Skydance Television, and joins The Big Door Prize, which also hails from creator David West Read, and recently held its world premiere at SXSW ahead of its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 29.

It will also join the second season of Apple’s global hit, epic saga Foundation, produced by Skydance Television, and set to premiere this summer.

