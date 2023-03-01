Zachary Quinto to Headline NBC Drama Pilot Wolf

Zachary Quinto could be headed back to NBC.

The former Heroes star has joined the cast of the network's upcoming one-hour medical drama pilot, Wolf, Deadline reports.

The potential series is inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks.

"It follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health," the outlet's description reads.

Dr. Wolfe is described as an "obsessive genius" who is drawn to people society has deemed as "other."

His aim is to help them find hope and purpose and "embraces differences rather than suppressing them."

NBC is searching for a new medical drama after the conclusion of New Amsterdam, which wrapped its five-season-run earlier this year.

The network also has Chicago Med, which remains a heavy hitter in the ratings and is expected to be on the air for the years to come.

Wolf comes from Warner Bros. Television.

Writer-producer Michael Grassi (Riverdale), producer-director Lee Toland Krieger (Shadow and Bone), and executive producer Greg Berlanti (Superman & Lois) are attached.

Quinto has a great relationship with NBC after portraying the villain in the network's supernatural drama Heroes.

He followed that up with the big-screen Star Trek franchise.

The star has also had several iconic roles in the American Horror Story franchise, more recently in Season 11.

Quinto also played the titular villain on AMC's NOS4A2.

Wolf is one of two drama pilots in the works at NBC.

The broadcast network is also prepping Murder By the Book.

The network's drama needs have diminished because it pushed Found from a spring launch to the fall.

What are your thoughts on Quinto returning to NBC?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.