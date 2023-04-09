9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Grace's Bizarre Call is a Mouthful!

It's no secret that we're already excited about an all-new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star!

It's Grace's turn for a storyline. They've already teased some family strife and our first introduction to Grace's sisters, featuring Sierra McClain's very own sisters, Lauryn and China McClain, on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 13.

But it won't be solely family drama to contend with for Grace, as we'll definitely see her serving up her particular brand of genius and calm in the storm as a dispatcher.

And let's just say this one call she gets will leave you tongue-tied.

Seriously, it's anyone's worst nightmare if they're allergic to anything, and it's one of the series' most bizarre instances yet.

TV Fanatic was fortunate enough to score an exclusive clip of tonight's brand-new episode, and it'll leave you talking, not to mention grateful that you can actually speak in the first place.

Grace has a history of being absolutely brilliant on the phone when she's faced with bizarre, unpredictable calls with people seeking help because of any scenarios they're in.

She's a wealth of knowledge on a good day and a whiz at utilizing search engines at her disposal to find all the pertinent information she needs quickly and in a hurry. At the same time, she's calmy reassuring individuals over the line.

A woman, Tabitha, calls Grace to tell her that her coworker, Addy, is dealing with a severely swollen tongue, likely due to an allergic reaction.

And we're not exaggerating when we say that sucker is SWOLLEN.

Addy's tongue is so large it's roughly the size of a fist and incapable of fitting back into her mouth, and it's growing bigger by the second.

Tabitha shared that when Addy started reacting to drinking some almond milk, she assumed Addy was allergic and used an Epi-pen on her.

The only problem is that it only seemed to make things significantly worse.

Amid this pertinent information, Grace can make a quick assessment and prognosis of the issue, concluding that Addy's facial swelling is due to excitability and high stress.

And we can't blame the woman for being stressed out when she's fighting to breathe with a tongue the size of Texas itself sticking out of her mouth and all of the employees and colleagues on her floor staring at this whole ordeal.

Addy is nothing short of mortified, and you can't blame her one bit.

Unfortunately, Addy struggles to breathe as her tongue continues to block her airway, and Grace advises on how best to clear the path until the paramedics arrive.

It's all hands on deck as Tabitha, the caller, and Jason, poor Addy's workplace crush, follow Grace's step-by-step instructions on how to clear Addy's airway and get her breathing, awake, and alert again.

The clip is wild from start to finish, and it's only a taste of what the rest of the hour has in store for viewers and more of a reason to tune in tonight.

The installment also teases that Owen will discover something shocking about Kendra, she has a husband, and they presumably are in an open marriage.

But is that something Owen will be okay with in the end?

And after Grace's father has a heart attack while watching Charlie, it stirs up some feelings about their unresolved issues and brings the Williams-Ryder family together.

Check out our clip below, and let us know all of your thoughts!

An all-new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

Check in immediately following it for our full review!

