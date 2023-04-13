A League of Their Own: Amazon Confirms Renewal for Short Final Season

A League of Their Own is officially wrapping up.

Weeks after reports emerged indicating a four-episode wrap-up was on the horizon, Prime Video has made it official.

The second season is being billed as a "four-episode limited series."

"Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy," co-creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson said in a statement. "

"While obviously we were hoping for 11 seasons, we're grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world."

"We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fanbase as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," added Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios.

"After hearing what Abbi, Will and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next."

A League of Their Own generated considerable buzz when it launched in August 2022, but the lack of renewal made many think the show was another casualty at the streaming service.

It's unfortunate we're only getting four more episodes, but at least we'll get to witness some form of closure for the key players.

The TV industry is more cutthroat than ever these days, thanks to the plateauing numbers on streaming services.

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," reads the official logline.

"The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The series stars Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, and Roberta Colindrez as Lupe.

Also starring is Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, and Aaron Jennings as Guy.

Rounding out the cast is Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.