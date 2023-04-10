A Million Little Things Round Table: Could Eddie and Delilah Reunite?

Is there a chance that Delilah and Eddie could become a couple after her visit on A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 9?

Our TV Fanatics Jack Ori, Jasmine Blu, and Christine Orlando debate Eddie's romantic prospects, Walter's assisted living dilemma, Gary's dreams, and more!

And do Sophie and Tyrell have a future? Read on to find out what our round table thinks.

Do you agree with Eddie's claim that things didn't work out between him and Delilah because the timing wasn't right?

Jack: Not at all. It didn't work out because Delilah was only using Eddie to distract her from her problems with Jon, and she then made other selfish decisions, like moving to France with Charley.

Jasmine: Yeah, no. I mean, the timing wasn't right because they were both married. I think that was a cop-out answer. I really never understood their compatibility, and it never worked because Delilah is consistently awful.

Christine: No! Unless "timing" is a euphemism for using one another to get back at their spouses? Their relationship was never about love. It was about being angry and their spouses and soothing their wounded egos.

Would you prefer Eddie to be romantically paired with Nicole, Delilah, or someone else by the end of the series?

Jack: Ugh, anyone but Delilah. Eddie deserves better than her.

This relationship with Nicole also makes no sense to me, so I vote for someone else altogether.

Jasmine: Literally anyone else. If they pull someone from his past last minute, it would be better than his current options. It would have been nice if he found genuine love by the end of the series, but with these choices, I'd take him being single.

Christine: Definitely not Delilah! There's no love there. Only two people that happen to be parents of the same child. And Delilah is the same self-absorbed person she was when the series began. Eddie has put a lot of work into making himself a better person. He deserves a better partner.

And as much as I kind of like Nicole, her being the person who mowed him down and caused his paralysis is just too weird.

I wish there were better options for Eddie. Maybe the series will leave us with a little bit of hope for him, but no one currently in his orbit fits the bill.

Sophie and Tyrell hooked up on their road trip. Are you rooting for them as a couple? Do you think they have a future?

Jack: I thought they were a cute couple until Sophie decided they should keep secret what they did and acted like they were just friends. That needs to be undone if they are to have any future.

Jasmine: I'm still indifferent to this pairing. But I think they could have a future together, and they could be promising at keeping the interconnectedness of this group alive and carrying it into another generation.

Christine: They have possibilities, but I'm not sold yet. Unfortunately, this pairing feels really rushed because the series is coming to an end.

Could Rome and Regina's last-minute decision to bring Walter back to their home again after one day in assisted living be workable? Did they handle the search for a new home for Walter well?

Jack: Rome neglected to mention that the home he found was one Walter had liked that didn't have openings before.

I think they handled it as well as they could, considering that Walter didn't want to go into assisted living at all. But they had solid reasons for insisting Walter not live with them anymore, and they needed to stick to that.

Jasmine: I'm getting whiplash from this whole thing, and it's taking away from the compelling nature of the storyline. It wasn't working when they had Walter with them, so the idea that it would magically be fixed if they brought him back was ridiculous.

And all I can say is I don't know what they would have done if Maddox and his father didn't come in clutch.

Christine: It's realistic to have doubts, but they decided Walter needed to be in assisted living because he was setting fire to their home and stealing the car while delusional. If that continued, the results would have turned tragic.

Walter needed time to adjust. Rome is lucky his father adjusted so quickly because I fear what could have happened if they had brought him back home.

Maggie, a trained therapist, viewed Gary's dream about his father as Javier's spirit trying to send him a message. Did you find that realistic or strange?

Jack: Being a therapist doesn't mean not believing in the afterlife or that dreams have spiritual meanings. So I didn't find that strange, but Maggie's insistence that Gary and Danny believe it was annoying.

Jasmine: I find it in line with how Maggie has always been, so for once, I appreciated Maggie's continuity. I don't see anything wrong with Maggie's beliefs, and I get annoyed when people think her being a therapist precludes her from things like spirituality or whimsy.

People are complex, so I didn't see what the big deal was.

Christine: It bothered me that Maggie's take on Gary's dream was so completely one-sided. I'm not against considering it was his Dad sending him a message, but I had hoped Maggie would have tried to figure out if something more was bothering Gary that could have triggered the dream.

Who is the most annoying character in the series right now?

Jack: I still really dislike Delilah, but Maggie is aggravating me more. What happened to her? She's pushy and obnoxious and seems to have caught the self-centered bug from Delilah.

Jasmine: Well, with Delilah back, she'll always reign supreme. Maggie is closing in when Delilah isn't there, though.

Christine: Maggie! And when did that happen? I used to like her, but she's been so annoying this season that I almost cringe whenever she's in a scene.

What, if anything, disappointed you during this installment?

Jack: It's fine to be cordial, but I don't like how Eddie and Delilah are being pushed back toward romance. Even Nicole thinks they're meant to be together. Yuck!

I also didn't like Sophie pretending not to have been intimate with Tyrell or have feelings for him.

Jasmine: Them even hinting at an Eddie and Delilah endgame has me livid. Stop trying to make Delilah happen. She sucks and is impossible to root for, and I certainly don't wish her on anyone.

Christine: Definitely the show hinting that Delilah and Eddie have a future beyond co-parenting or friendship.

Eddie has done a lot of work on himself and grown considerably during the series, but I don't feel like anything has really changed for Delilah. Let her go back to France and let Eddie find someone else. Please!

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from "Father's Day"?

Jack: I loved the whole Walter storyline, as usual. I especially liked Rome discovering that Walter was socializing and having fun with others at the facility.

Jasmine: I mean, Christopher Lloyd, am I right?

Christine: Walter's reaction to the assisted living facilities felt accurate. Even though he'd agreed to this, it's still difficult and scary to move after living in your own home for decades.

And that one woman who talked to Rome and not Walter annoyed me as much as she did Walter! That wasn't a good sign as to how he'd be treated if he lived there, and I was relieved they were able to find something else.

