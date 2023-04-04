A Small Light Trailer Tells Anne Frank Story From A Different Perspective

National Geographic has released the official trailer for the eight-part limited series A Small Light.

The series will have a multinetwork launch on Monday, May 1, at 9/8c with a simulcast across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, and Lifetime of the first two episodes.

On Saturday, May 6 at 8/7c, Freeform will encore the premiere episodes.

For the full series run, two episodes will debut every Monday at 9/8c on National Geographic, stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and will be available on the Nat Geo TV and ABC apps.

"Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII," the official logline reads.

"Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex."

"When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved," said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic."

"We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout."

"We are determined to bring A SMALL LIGHT to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have."

Additional cast for the series includes Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne, Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank.

Ashley Brooke is also on board as Anne's older sister, Margot Frank.

Andy Nyman plays Hermann van Pels, Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels, Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels, and Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer, who all hid in the annex with the Frank family.

Eleanor Tomlinson is Tess, Miep's best friend, while Sally Messham is Bep Voskuijl, Ian McElhinney is Johannes Kleiman, and Nicholas Burns is Victor Kugler.

The cast is rounded out by Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir, and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.

Check out the trailer for A Small Light below.

