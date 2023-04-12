Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 21 Review: Mom

Abbott Elementary has a way of combining actual school events with the drama and comedy you need for a successful sitcom.

This episode centered around Memorial and Earth Day, but we learned more about boundaries and growth.

On Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 21, we finally meet the glamorous ball of toxicity that is Janine's mom, played by Taraji P. Henson.

Taraji P. Henson was a perfect addition to the show, with her cropped fur coat and skin-tight pants -- she was the antithesis of her daughter, Janine, who wears flowy, flowery garments.

Her persona, which featured a suspiciously southern accent, was that of a swindler. Vanetta came in looking for a drink like she was in a bar instead of an elementary school.

We finally witness the dynamic between Janine and her mother, which is unhealthy. Janine desperately wants to please her mother, who has ignored her for six months.

This season, we have seen Janine go through a breakup, financial struggles, and being disrespected by a parent, and her mother was absent for all of that.

Janine: How did you even get in? You don't have a visitor's badge.

Mom: Oh VIPs don't need badges, baby, we need refreshments -- I'm thirsty.

Permalink: Oh VIPs don't need badges, baby, we need refreshments -- I'm thirsty.

We saw the tension in the relationship with her sister, who Vanetta calls a loss. This tension was because of the way Vanetta interacted with her children.

This season gives us insight into Janine. We know why she's a fixer -- her mom is a mess. She was probably handling adult duties long before she was of age.

Vanetta seems like a party girl. Not just appearance and attitude, but that is where Ava recognized her from. She was pretty similar to Ava. which may explain why Janine doesn't stand up for herself with Ava.

The glaring difference is that Vanetta seems proud of her daughter and quite defensive. It was satisfying when she squared up at Ava over Janine. Janine is defenseless, so seeing her mother take that position was nice.

The key to never getting your ass beat? Knowing when someone can beat your ass. Ava

Permalink: The key to never getting your ass beat? Knowing when someone can beat your ass.

Ava was still impressed with Janetta. However, the idea of Ava with a child is terrifying. She would likely be another Vanetta and give her children a mommy complex.

Speaking of Mommies, Barbara was full work mommy on this episode. She was also protective of Janine. Barbara saw Vanetta for what she was-- a user and a scammer.

Barbara listened patiently to Janine as she overcompensated for her mom. It was suspicious timing, but Barbara saw the joy on Janine's face, and she was kind not to crush her spirits.

Barbara made her concerns known to her best friend, Melissa, who smelled a rat. And, of course, Melissa is familiar with those.

Barbara: I don't like this one bit; dropping in out of the blue, dancing on the same furniture as Ava. I got a bad feeling. And then her mother wants to drop that little tidbit about being late on her phone bill -- a convenient time to visit.

Melissa: Well, I smelled swindler the minute she walked in, that and a spicy citrusy aroma. She smelled really good actually.

Permalink: Well, I smelled swindler the minute she walked in, that and a spicy citrusy aroma. She...

The way the entire staff cared for Janine in this episode was heartwarming. Janine was often the butt of jokes, but they supported her Girl Trip in unprecedented ways.

Their support played into Barbara's reaction. When Barbara and Vanetta finally spoke on the matter, tensions got thick. Vanetta was defensive of her motives, even though she knew her intentions.

This behavior must be normal for them, and Janine would have likely sacrificed her trip for her mother if she had not overheard this conversation.

Barbara was willing to sacrifice her money to ensure Janine could take her trip, which was a grand and caring gesture. Barbara overstepped, for sure, but it was out of love.

Barbara knows Janine better than Vanetta; that much is clear. Vanetta knows her daughter's weaknesses, but Barbara knows her strengths.

Vanetta: Barbara, this is a family matter. I don't remember seeing you at any of the cookouts. You don't know me.

Barbara: You're right. I don't know you, but I know your daughter, and she will help you out at her own expense.

Vanetta: Yeah, well, I'm her mother, and I brought her into this world -- at mine.

Permalink: Yeah, well, I'm her mother, and I brought her into this world -- at mine.

The evolution of Barbara and Janine's relationship has been extraordinary. Where Barbara was somewhat annoyed by Janine's overeager demeanor, now she delights in the respect and optimism her younger co-worker possesses.

The team at Abbott has all grown to respect Janine, and she is growing because of it. She's no longer this naive character but has become a solid teacher with boundaries.

This episode had to happen. Janine has always allowed too much. Her relationship with Vanetta is almost a mirror image of her relationship with Tariq. She supported him blindly as well, and he used her.

We saw the depth of character in this episode; substantial growth for Janine. Her compromise on helping her mother was excellent -- almost a way of weaning her mother off her co-dependence.

Barbara: I think her mother is here to get that money!

Ava: Damn, that's cold.

Barbara: Thank you, Ava.

Ava: Note to self: New way to manipulate. Step 1: Have a daughter. Step 2: play the long game.

Permalink: play the long game.

Barbara and Janine's relationship is sweet now that Barbara has accepted the "Work Mom" role with love.

We also saw some growth for Gregory. His attempts at small talk were futile, but he performs best when in his comfort zones. He is awkward, but he learned that shared interests could create effective communication.

This bears well for him in his pursuit of being a principal. That part of Gregory's character is still in full effect, but his character always performs well when it's authentic and not forced.

Fans missed Mr. Johnson in this episode, but it was heavy for Janine. Janine needed it for character development. Janine had so many quirks when the show started; now we see the root of them all.

What did you think of this episode?

Was Barbara out of line for interfering?

Drop your comments in the chat!

