American Horror Story: Kim Kardashian Joins Season 12 Cast Along With Franchise Alum

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to join the American Horror Story franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reality TV star is joining the FX hit in a "role specifically written with her in mind."

Kardashian will star opposite returning franchise alum Emma Roberts, who has been away from the series finishing work on American Horror Story Season 9.

American Horror Story Season 12 will be written and showrun by a single writer, Halley Feiffer.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," said AHS co-creator Murphy in a statement to the outlet.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

While AHS likes to keep viewers in the dark, it seems the promotional train is beginning early this year to drum up some interest for the show.

Kardashian is a huge name, so it makes sense that she broke the news on her Instagram account to her 352 million followers.

The video shared by Kardashian refers to both her and Roberts as "Delicate."

THR also revealed a significant change for the franchise: American Horror Story Season 12 will be adapted from Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The news is surprising, but it might represent the nudge in the right direction the franchise needs.

The numbers and popularity for American Horror Story have waned in recent years, but with the show already renewed for Season 13, there will be a desire to get the show back to its former glory.

While other casting details are scarce, it was recently reported that Matt Czuchry bounced back from The Resident's cancellation with a role in the new season.

If the show can pull in another string of popular names, there will be considerable interest in the season.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian joining and Emma Roberts returning?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.