Baywatch Reboot: Actually in the Works!

If you thought the trend of rebooting once hot shows was dying down, we have some news for you...

As much as we would love to report it is, the trend seems more in demand than ever.

The latest series getting the update treatment is Baywatch.

Deadline reported this week that Fremantle is prepping an updated iteration of the late 1980s and 1990s series.

While the project is very much in its infancy, the company has had talks with broadcasters and streaming services, no creatives are currently attached.

The original series failed to catch on when it launched in 1989 on NBC and was canceled after a single season.

But the show got a second chance at life in syndication and later became the most-watched series in the world.

It's interesting that giving a project time to find an audience actually leads to results.

You'd think the networks would have been clued up on that after the success of the original Baywatch.

The original Baywatch made stars out of Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.

While the show was never remembered for great writing, it was a memorable show that broke through in pop culture.

It wrapped its run in 2001 after 11 seasons and was followed by a reunion movie two years later, a spinoff, and a big-screen adaptation.

It's hard to imagine there not being an interest from some outlets to carry a series with this branding.

The well-known IP could resonate on a global streamer like Netflix or Paramount+.

All we can do is wait for more details on the project before making a judgment.

What are your thoughts on a Baywatch reboot?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.