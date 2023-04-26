Black Mirror Season 6: First Look and Premiere Date

Black Mirror (finally!) returns to the air this summer.

Netflix revealed that Black Mirror Season 6 has landed a June 2023 premiere date.

By the time the groundbreaking series returns, it will have been off the air for four years.

"Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode," the teaser description reads.

"The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

The cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, and John Hannah.

Also starring on Black Mirror Season 6 is Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

"I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself), or else what's the point?" series creator Charlie Brooker said in a statement.

"It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

"Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes, we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is."

"The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Check out the teaser below.

