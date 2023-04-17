Blue Bloods: Donnie Wahlberg Speaks About Show's Future Amid Budget Cuts

The future of Blue Bloods was in question earlier this year when the show missed out on an early renewal at CBS.

The numbers strongly hinted at a 14th-season renewal, but the show didn't get the greenlight until budget cuts were made.

Series star Donnie Wahlberg recently addressed the show's future, and how he's taking an optimistic approach.

"I'm an optimist. I try to take every episode as it comes," he said to Us Weekly of the hit drama.

"I really do. I think it's part of why I've enjoyed myself on the show for 13 years," Wahlberg added.

"One of the things I've done is I try to just stay very present in each episode and take each script that comes my way and say, 'OK, what's gonna happen now? You know, what am I doing this week?'"

"And kind of find the journey in that particular episode and not get caught up in what's gonna happen next year, what's gonna happen in two years."

CBS officially picked up Blue Bloods Season 14 at the end of March.

"BLUE BLOODS has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment at the time.

"Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling."

"We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Blue Bloods Season 13 is Friday's #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers.

With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, the series scores more than 11 million viewers an episode.

Since the show's premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, the series has always maintained its #1 position at 10:00 p.m., leading the Network's top-rated Friday night lineup.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star.

It was recently announced Jennifer Esposito had closed a deal to return for the upcoming season finale.

