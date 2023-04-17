Blue Bloods: Donnie Wahlberg Speaks About Show's Future Amid Budget Cuts

at .

The future of Blue Bloods was in question earlier this year when the show missed out on an early renewal at CBS.

The numbers strongly hinted at a 14th-season renewal, but the show didn't get the greenlight until budget cuts were made.

Series star Donnie Wahlberg recently addressed the show's future, and how he's taking an optimistic approach.

A Troubled Foster Kid - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14

"I'm an optimist. I try to take every episode as it comes," he said to Us Weekly of the hit drama.

"I really do. I think it's part of why I've enjoyed myself on the show for 13 years," Wahlberg added. 

Various Perspectives - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 16

"One of the things I've done is I try to just stay very present in each episode and take each script that comes my way and say, 'OK, what's gonna happen now? You know, what am I doing this week?'"

"And kind of find the journey in that particular episode and not get caught up in what's gonna happen next year, what's gonna happen in two years."

CBS officially picked up Blue Bloods Season 14 at the end of March.

"BLUE BLOODS has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment at the time. 

Odd Couple - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15

"Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling."

"We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Blue Bloods Season 13 is Friday's #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers.

With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, the series scores more than 11 million viewers an episode.

A Mission Turns Dangerous - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15

Since the show's premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, the series has always maintained its #1 position at 10:00 p.m., leading the Network's top-rated Friday night lineup.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star.

It was recently announced Jennifer Esposito had closed a deal to return for the upcoming season finale.

27 of the Most Stone-Cold Bitches on TV
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Blue Bloods Quotes

Jamie: Our vows.
Eddie: Yeah, I don’t want them to just mean something on our wedding day. I want them to mean something today and tomorrow and every day after that.
Jamie: I will always have your back. If you fall behind I will wait up.
Eddie: I will earn your respect and pay you respect every day we have.
Jamie: I’ll be your scout, your night watchman, your cavalry.
Eddie: Your medic, your chaplain in our army of two.
Jamie: No retreat, no surrender. You can count on me.
Eddie: You can count on me.

  • Permalink: Our vows.
  • Added:

Jill: I was a good person once.
Jamie: And you still are. It's the addiction that's bad.

Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods Photos

Season 13 Episode 18 Spoilers - Blue Bloods
Feuding Crime Families - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
The Family Tradition Continues - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
Frank Butts Heads With The Mayor Again - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
Eddie Wants to Help a Grieving Grandfather - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18
Larry Manetti Guest Stars - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18

Blue Bloods Videos

Blue Bloods: 5 Reasons We Love the Reagan Family
Blue Bloods: 5 Reasons We Love the Reagan Family
What You See Promo
What You See Promo
Blue Bloods Promo
Blue Bloods Promo
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods: Donnie Wahlberg Speaks About Show's Future Amid Budget Cuts