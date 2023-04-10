Caroline Manzo Addresses RHUGT Incident, Claims She's Done With Real Housewives

Caroline Manzo walked away from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip earlier this year in controversial fashion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum appeared on the show and exited early after an alleged incident involving her and co-star Brandi Glanville. Glanville was reportedly removed from the show.

Manzo spoke to Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their Two T's in a Pod podcast last week and opened up about the situation.

The latest edition of the podcast opened with Teddi reading out recent tweets from Brandi in which the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said she felt like she had been set up.

"This is very traumatic for me," Manzo explained.

"This is a really large onion with a lot of layers, and I guess it will play out."

Manzo said that Brandi's statement was "disappointing" to her.

"That statement is disappointing to me," Manzo shared.

"I don't want to talk too much about it because I'm going through a lot with it, and I'm processing it all."

Manzo said she would "Never, never, never" return to RHUGT and said she does not see any of these shows in her future.

"For me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from," she said.

"I've been offered a lot of money in the real world, but it was never anything worth it to me to go back to that. So now, no."

While details remain scarce about what actually happened between Brandi and Caroline, Brandi Tweeted that she'd "like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated."

Brandi added that she was being paid to "bring the party" and never expected to be punished for it.

"I'm f---ing sick of this narrative," Brandi added in another tweet.

"I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season. I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a f---ing set up."

"It's BS & Caroline was fine."

"Those are my statements," Brandi dished.

"Yes I'm p---ed off. Yes, this is been life f---ing ruining and I'm not gonna be responding to anyone commenting."

RHUGT Season 4 has yet to be scheduled by Peacock, but given that the third season is airing, we should probably expect it in the fall.

