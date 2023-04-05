Cruel Intentions Series a Go at Amazon

Cruel Intentions is returning!

Amazon has ordered an eight-episode first season of a TV adaptation of the cult classic.

The project was initially announced to be in development in 2021 at Amazon's ad-supported IMDB TV, which has since been rebranded as Freevee.

There's no indication at this stage whether the series is still on track for Freevee or if it will get another home on Prime Video.

The new take on Cruel Intentions revolves around two step-siblings who will do anything to stay on top.

In this iteration, they want to stay on top of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college.

After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

This is the third attempt at a Cruel Intentions TV series after FOX's failed attempt at a prequel series and NBC's attempt at a sequel.

The original movie's cast included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson.

It focused on two step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school make a wager: to deflower the new headmaster's daughter before the start of term.

NBC's follow-up was set to bring Gellar back as the villainous Kathryn Merteuil as she seeks to manipulate her nephew, Bash, and gain control of the family business Valmont International.

The series was in the works for a while, but ultimately, it didn't come together like the network expected.

Gellar admitted years later that she was grateful the project was canceled.

"I don't know. That was a whole crazy time," she said of the failed project to the New York Times.

"Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming," Gellar elaborated.

"On the first day, I was like, 'This isn't working.' It's just not a network show."

"And if it is a network show, it's not my Cruel Intentions. So, I was actually grateful," Gellar revealed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.