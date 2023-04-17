Cruel Summer Season 2: Premiere Date Finally Revealed!

Are you ready for a new mystery, Cruel Summer fans?

Freeform finally announced a premiere date for the highly-anticipated second season on Monday.

Cruel Summer Season 2 will get underway Monday, June 5 at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes.

The series will then move to its regular 10 pm timeslot for the remainder of the season.

The decision to keep the show at 10 pm is surprising because Cruel Summer Season 1 was one of the buzziest shows of 2021.

Granted, the show dominated when delayed viewing was factored in, so perhaps the cabler is expecting more of the same this season.

"Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship," the logline teases.

"Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

The cast includes Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein will recur.

It will be interesting to see whether the second season can keep up the pace after two years off the air.

Freeform has also announced the sixth and final season of grown-ish will premiere June 28.

News of the premiere date comes just weeks after the series' end was announced.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series, and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," creator Kenya Barris said in a statement in late March.

"To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire Grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor."

"From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

