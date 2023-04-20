Denise Richards Confirms Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Return

Denise Richards is taking another stab at reality TV.

Variety reports that the actress is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three years after quitting.

The confirmation comes weeks after Richards was spotted filming for the Bravo reality series.

Denise Richards attends "Glow & Darkness" photocall

This time, however, Richards will appear in a guest capacity and get this:

Her return wasn't even in the works!

Denise Richards Season 10 Look - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"I have filmed some episodes," Richards told Variety. 

"And it's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," Richards said.

"I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there."

Denise Richards Attends TV Festival

"Production didn't know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life," she said.

Richards said that production subsequently reached out and asked her to attend events with the cast.

The star, who spent two seasons as a regular on the show, said that her second stint on the show has been "fun."

Richards' first stint on the show concluded after Brandi Glanville returned with allegations that the pair had an affair.

Actress Denise Richards attends "Glow & Darkness" photocall

It was a major plot point of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11, but Richards attended the virtual reunion to unpack all of the drama from the season.

Now, Richards says she isn't worried about getting caught up in the drama.

"I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera," she tells Variety.

"And I think you know what? Don't self-produce. Just be yourselves."

Actress Denise Richards attends "Glow & Darkness" photocall at the Palace Hotel

"You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically."

"Leave it at that and have fun with it," she concluded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is eyeing quite the shake-up for next season, with Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins exiting.

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Remember, you can watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

