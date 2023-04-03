Doctor Who: RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon Lands Major Role

at .  Updated at .

One of the most successful RuPaul's Drag Race cast members has landed an exciting new role.

Variety reported Monday that Jinkx Monsoon has joined the cast of Doctor Who Season 14 in a major role.

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and 'Doctor Who' will never be the same again," showrunner Russell T Davies said of the big casting news. 

Jinkx Monsoon attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening + panel discussion St Hudson Yards

"I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who," Monsoon said.

"Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer -- I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

Jinkx Monsoon attends the "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" In Conversation With Ben Platt

Monsoon is best known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race and its All-Stars spinoff, amassing a legion of fans along the way.

Doctor Who is on hiatus and is set to return in November with three special episodes celebrating 60 years of the sci-fi hit.

The special episodes will feature David Tennant returning as the Doctor before handing the mantle to Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa.

Fans didn't know Tennant's return was even on the table, but the Doctor Who Season 13 finale brought Tennant back into the mix.

David Tennant attends the Global premiere of Amazon Original "Good Omens"

And the iconic episodes will also feature the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way!" said Davies of the big shocker in 2022. 

"The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble (to be played again by Catherine Tate)?"

What are your thoughts on Monsoon joining the cast?

Ncuti Gatwa on Season 15

We want to hear from you!

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Doctor Who online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Doctor Who Quotes

Time. Time doesn’t pass. Time is an illusion. And Life is the magician. Because Life only lets you see one day at a time. You remember being alive yesterday, you hope you’re going to be alive tomorrow, so it feels like you are traveling one to the other, but nobody’s moving anywhere! Movies don’t really move. They’re just pictures, just lots and lots of pictures, all of them still. None of them moving, just frozen moments!

The Doctor

Only in darkness are we revealed. [...] Goodness is not goodness that seeks advantage. Good is good in the final hour, in the deepest pit, without hope, without witness, without reward. Virtue is only virtue in extremis. This is what *he* believes, and this is the reason above all I love him, my husband. My madman in a box. My Doctor.

Nardole [quoting River Song]

Doctor Who

Doctor Who Photos

David Tennant on the Doctor Who 2023 Trailer
Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor - Doctor Who
David Tennant as Doctor Who
Doctor Who Whittaker's Finale Photo
Neil Patrick Harris on Doctor Who
Tate and Tennant - Doctor Who

Doctor Who Videos

Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
Doctor Who Season 11 Official Teaser: This is Gonna Be Fun!
Doctor Who Season 11 Official Teaser: This is Gonna Be Fun!
Doctor Who Trailer: Two Doctors, Big Trouble
Doctor Who Trailer: Two Doctors, Big Trouble
  1. Doctor Who
  2. Doctor Who: RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon Lands Major Role