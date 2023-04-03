Doctor Who: RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon Lands Major Role

One of the most successful RuPaul's Drag Race cast members has landed an exciting new role.

Variety reported Monday that Jinkx Monsoon has joined the cast of Doctor Who Season 14 in a major role.

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and 'Doctor Who' will never be the same again," showrunner Russell T Davies said of the big casting news.

"I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who," Monsoon said.

"Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer -- I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

Monsoon is best known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race and its All-Stars spinoff, amassing a legion of fans along the way.

Doctor Who is on hiatus and is set to return in November with three special episodes celebrating 60 years of the sci-fi hit.

The special episodes will feature David Tennant returning as the Doctor before handing the mantle to Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa.

Fans didn't know Tennant's return was even on the table, but the Doctor Who Season 13 finale brought Tennant back into the mix.

And the iconic episodes will also feature the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way!" said Davies of the big shocker in 2022.

"The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble (to be played again by Catherine Tate)?"

What are your thoughts on Monsoon joining the cast?

We want to hear from you!

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Doctor Who online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.