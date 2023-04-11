East New York Season 1 Episode 18 Spoilers: Will We Finally Learn What's Up With Regina's Father?

It's been a long three weeks since East New York last aired.

The freshman cop drama left off on a cliffhanger, with Regina learning from Suarez that her father would soon be indicted for murder.

East New York Season 1 Episode 18 spoilers suggest Regina will have to confront her father's past -- does that mean we'll finally learn his whole story?

Throughout the season, East New York has dropped hints about Regina's father having a mysterious past. We know that he doesn't talk about why he left the 7-4, and Regina's relationship with him is strained, but not much more than that.

Now that he appears to be going down for murder, we should get a LOT more information.

The fascinating thing is that we're experiencing this unfold the same way Regina is. We don't know any more than she does about what's going on with her dad.

Regina's confrontations with her father after learning about his potential indictment will be painful for her but fantastic drama for viewers.

She'll push her father for the whole truth, which he probably won't want to give, and wonder why he never trusted her with this before. After dealing with her dad for a while, she'll need a stiff drink -- or a therapy session.

What'll happen to her relationship with Sean while she's going through this? In an ideal world, he'd support her during this challenging time, but Regina's slow to trust and has often backed away from Sean when things got too serious.

Sean's been patient, but there's only so much back-and-forth he can take, and Regina canceled their plans for a weekend getaway when she learned about her father's legal troubles.

If Regina doesn't tell Sean at least part of what's happening, she may lose him. And it would be a damn shame for this relationship to get derailed before it has a chance to begin!

She finally decided to open herself up to the possibility of love when this happened -- is there a way she can navigate these treacherous waters without losing her potential new romance?

Regina's father isn't her only headache; spoilers say an investigation into a home invasion robbery leads back to the 7-4.

Who could be involved? Most of the cops seem to be above board, though Killian is questionable.

Killian's decision to accept $10,000 from a guy who seems like a mob boss might blow up in his face.

Corrine was worried about where he'd got that cash from, and he wasn't using his police training or investigative instincts when he accepted it without asking questions.

If Killian's new boss is behind the home invasion robbery, that could land Killian in serious trouble.

How will Suarez deal with this crisis? He's still half-working for Sharpe despite how bad an idea that's proven to be.

Suarez's recent experiences with the press have given him publicity at the expense of others in the department, always because someone edits or spins a story in a direction he disapproves of.

But the time may be coming for Suarez to pick a side. Sharpe won't like the optics of the police investigating their own, especially if that union trustee has anything to say about it.

Suarez managed to interfere with Regina's plans last time this came up, but if there's evidence that a cop is involved in violent crimes like home invasion robberies, can he turn a blind eye?

If he tries, Regina might decide she's had enough. She's forgiven him his previous errors, but she came to East New York to reform the police department from the inside, not to provide cover for dirty cops.

Morales may not be allowed to work this case if her partner is under investigation. But that's okay; she has another issue to deal with.

According to spoilers, Morales has to deal with a situation at her son's school. This could be anything from typical childhood issues such as bullying or fighting to scary situations such as lockdowns or her son being accused of a crime.

Whatever's going on may command a large part of Morales' attention -- will she be able to balance her son's issue with her job duties?

Spoilers don't say much about what's going on with Bentley, Quinlan, or Quinlan's mother.

Bentley's had some PTSD moments since getting shot; let's hope that story continues. It's been realistic so far, so it would be a shame if the writers fell down on the job now.

On television, PTSD or other issues that might interfere with a character's functioning tend to be resolved quickly so that the audience doesn't grow bored of their favorite characters not being as badass as they usually are. (Remember how fast Frank Pembleton recovered from his stroke on Homicide: Life on the Streets?)

But that's not how these issues work in real life, and people who deal with them in their daily lives often prefer to see realistic representations. East New York has done beautiful work with Bentley's PTSD so far, so let's keep it going!

Your turn, East New York fanatics.

Don't forget you can watch East New York online while waiting for the new episode to air.

East New York airs on CBS on Sundays at 9 PM EST / PST.

