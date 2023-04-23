East New York Season 1 Episode 19 Review: The Harder They Fall

Sandeford wasn't kidding when he said secrets never survive murder.

But did anyone expect the person with the secrets to be the Bureau Chief pulling out all the stops to help the cops investigate his ADA's murder?

East New York Season 1 Episode 19 told a story that would have fit in on Law & Order: SVU but put its own unique spin on it.

Wexler's involvement in the murder was a twist I didn't see coming! He seemed upset by Diane's death and offered to help the cops get the resources they needed to close the case without giving off any weird vibes.

But when the cops found out he had been spying on Diane, everything changed. Wexler didn't want to give them the recordings he'd gotten from the listening device, raising their hackles -- and mine.

While his excuse made sense, Regina was right. Why would a DA who wanted to catch his employee's killer be more worried about redacting information than turning over evidence that could shed some light on the murder?

It was unlikely that Diane spoke with anyone in her home about privileged information, so the chances were that Wexler was engaging in a coverup. Once the cops heard the tapes, everything made sense.

While SVU's Olivia Benson would have focused on getting this pervy DA off the streets before he could strike again, this was East New York -- and true to form, the rest of the story revolved around the political ramifications of the cops' suspicions about Wexler.

Wexler: You have what you need to make an arrest, detectives?

Killian: No sir. We do not.

The detectives wanted justice to be served, but Wexler had friends in high places, and the Deputy Mayor didn't like the idea of Wexler being investigated.

His objections to the public nature of the accusations were silly. The detectives took pains to be discreet and merely asked Wexler to come down to the station tomorrow for further questioning. Wexler was the one who pushed the issue.

Furthermore, Sharpe doesn't run the police department, no matter how much he'd like to, and he had no right to tell Suarez or Regina how to work this case.

Suarez did a better job than I'd hoped he would of shutting things down. I'd have been happier if he didn't allow Sharpe to be present at this meeting, but at least he told him in no uncertain terms to respect the police department's boundaries!

I'm unsure what Sharpe's problem was other than Wexler potentially being a campaign donor. If Sharpe came out in favor of bringing down corrupt DAs, it would make him look good!

Some people might have sided with Wexler, but time and again, the public has demonstrated its desire for sexual predators to be punished, especially if they hold high office. Politically, standing behind this investigation would have been a better idea for Sharpe than he realizes.

Anyway, now Wexler is dead, his girlfriend will likely not be charged, and the public will have to move on.

I never expected Sarah to shoot her boyfriend. When Wexler's dead body was found, I thought he probably committed suicide rather than face his career unraveling because of these credible accusations.

I agree with Suarez that the DA's office will probably want to move on so that this scandal gets out of the news. But has the damage already been done? The Bureau Chief and a popular ADA are dead, and although Wexler had a motive to kill Diane, it wasn't proven that he did it.

Regina: She's claiming self-defense. A good prosecutor could poke holes in it.

Of course, now that Wexler's dead, the other women he coerced into sex might feel more comfortable coming forward. But he can't be prosecuted posthumously, and they might not want media attention. Will his secret die with him?

Elsewhere, Killian might have made another bad decision.

It's great that he wants to take care of Corinne and her father, but doesn't he realize by now that Azeroff is shady?

Taking that man's money or asking him for favors will blow up in Killian's face sooner or later. He might face his own legal problems or end up owing favors to the kind of people you never want to be in debt to!

His reconciliation with Corinne may be short-lived if she and her father end up with targets on their back because of Tommy's association with Azeroff!

Finally, Sandeford went from having cold feet to having the world's most rushed wedding.

I loved Yenko's encouragement, but coming to Goody's prepared to officiate was a bit much.

Sandeford: At the time I asked Tamika to marry me, I was all in, but I have to admit that now that I am asking people to stand up for me and to go on a honeymoon, I'm feeling a little ridiculous doing this at my age.

Yenko: I feel ridiculous sometimes. Learning Italian at my age. I still have a stamp collection. I'm auditioning for the Police Marching Band next month! But you know what doesn't make me feel ridiculous? That I love my wife and she loves me. Permalink: I feel ridiculous sometimes. Learning Italian at my age. I still have a stamp collection. I'm...

Permalink: I feel ridiculous sometimes. Learning Italian at my age. I still have a stamp collection. I'm...

This soap opera trope has always struck me as silly. TV characters never have to worry about getting a marriage license or making any preparations for their wedding.

They can always drop everything for an impromptu wedding, and more often than not, a random person in their lives can officiate.

It could have been worse -- Killian could have had Azeroff arrange for the officiant! Yenko did a fine job, but all we got from the ceremony were the traditional vows, which felt anticlimactic.

At least have a romantic wedding full of personal vows if you're going to go with the impromptu wedding trope! This one didn't feel like it was worth the build-up.

