Fanatic Feed: Love Island Spinoff, Judge Judy Favorite Returns, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Peacock has announced a series order for Love Island Games, the first-ever spinoff of the hit series Love Island.

Set to premiere in fall 2023, the first season of Love Island Games brings together cross-franchise fan-favorite Islanders from the US, UK, Australia, and beyond for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned the champion of Love Island Games.

"In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals," the streaming service teases.

Sounds different, right?

Meanwhile, in the land of Freevee, Judge Judy Sheindlin has an exciting new project with a familiar face from Judge Judy.

The new series, created and executive produced by television and judicial icon Judge Judy Sheindlin, expands the Justice brand on Amazon Freevee and features a panel of three judges adjudicating real and compelling cases.

"It is followed by a lively and spirited deliberation, where the judges don't always see eye-to-eye, which makes for an exciting verdict," the logline reads.

The first three episodes of the series will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria beginning on June 9, with a new episode releasing every weekday through December 1.

Tribunal Justice is a court program presided over by:

Judge Patricia DiMango, former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County.

Judge Tanya Acker, an experienced civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles.

Judge Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney and an instructor for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and New York Prosecutors Training Institute.

Also keeping order in the court will be bailiffs Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd.

Check out the teaser below.

Meanwhile, at Amazon, the streaming service is adding an exciting new feature:

Dialogue boost!

What does that mean for you? A select array of movies and TV Shows will come with the ability to change the volume of the dialogue.

Neat, right?

The feature creates "a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience that cannot be found on any other global streaming service," Amazon teases.

"At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers," said Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

"Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience."

Over in the world of GAC Family, Candace Cameron Bure has set her next role.

According to Deadline, Bure will play a U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician in My Christmas Hero, launching as part of the network's Great American Christmas franchise.

Bure will play Nicole Ramsey, who "is dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, home of I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing."

"This Christmas, with the help of many dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey is on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much-needed healing to her own family."

