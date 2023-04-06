FOX Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1, Two-Hour Lone Star, and More

at .

FOX has firmed up its spring finale dates and announced what's on tap for the summer months.

Thursday comedies Animal Control and Call Me Kat are up next, wrapping their current runs on Thursday, March 4.

Family Guy follows suit a few days later.

Captain On The Scene - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10

On the drama front, Fantasy Island wraps on May 8, Accused on May 9, and 9-1-1 on May 15.

On an exciting note, fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star are getting a two-hour sendoff.

Arrow Through the Neck -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 11

The series is a lock to return next season, so it's just a matter of when the show snags a pickup.

Check out the complete list of dates below and then scroll down further for the network's summer plans.

Thursday, May 4

9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Season 1 Finale)

9:30 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season 3 Finale)

Taking a Risk - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 5

Sunday, May 7

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season 21 Finale)

Monday, May 8

9:00 p.m.: Fantasy Island (Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, May 9

9:00 p.m.: Accused (Season 1 Finale)

Jiro and Sam at pool - Accused Season 1 Episode 11

Thursday, May 11

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (2-Hour Season 2 Finale)

Monday, May 15

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 6 Finale)

Tuesday, May 16

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (2-Hour Season 4 Finale)

Judd Gets Shocking News -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 11

Wednesday, May 17

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 9 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 1 Finale)

Sunday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 34 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Season 3 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Season 13 Finale)

FOX's summer slate includes summer staples Beat Shazam, Don't Forget the Lyrics, Masterchef, and Crime Scene Kitchen.

On the new series front, we have Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

Check out the summer plans below.

Monday, May 22

8:00–10:00 p.m. Crime Scene Kitchen (Two-Hour Season 2 Premiere)

Next Level Chef's Gordon Ramsay

Tuesday, May 23

8:00–9:00 p.m. Beat Shazam (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00–10:00 p.m. Don't Forget the Lyrics (Season 2 Premiere)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00–9:00 p.m. Masterchef (Season 13 Premiere)

9:00–10:00 p.m. Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (Series Premiere)

Monday, May 29

8:00–9:00 p.m. Masterchef (Special Encore)

9:00–10:00 p.m. Crime Scene Kitchen (Time Period Premiere)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

