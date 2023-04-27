Ghosts Season 2 Episode 20 Review: Woodstone's Hottest Couple

Beware the wrath of a teen ghost scorned!

Stephanie, the prom ghost, is back and out for blood. No couple was safe on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 20 when she decided to scheme to break everyone up.

It's great having Stephanie back. She doesn't shy away from being a villain; she'll do exactly what she wants and cause all the chaos to do it.

"Woodstone's Hottest Couple" was Stephanie's big moment to cause a mess. If it could go wrong, Stephanie was ready to do it.

You gotta love a character like Stephanie. She tested these couples and found out who had staying power, a quality we all need to know in a sitcom.

Even with the schemes, Stephanie is a sympathetic character.

All she wants to do is find love and get a lot of sleep. Seriously, I'm here for those goals!

Trevor was never going to reciprocate her feelings. Even if he wasn't dating Hetty, he wasn't interested in Stephanie.

He made it clear when she woke up last time during Ghosts Season 1. Her latest adventure now just gave her the closure of what she knew all along.

But did her sabotages pay off?

Stephanie schemed and plotted to cause chaos, which she did successfully. She got these couples to think about their relationships, so that's a win in her books.

And it gave these couples significant growth to strengthen them, which is a win for them and us.

Nancy: Oh, hey Stephanie. You’re awake! What are you up to?

Stephanie: I am going to take down every couple here at Woodstone. If I can’t be happy, no one can.

However, no one actually broke up. We won't count Hetty and Trevor's fake breakup; their secret only fueled their hookups.

I'm happy she didn't tear anyone apart. It would've been a shame if Stephanie's lies so easily ruined them after all the work put in to get them together.

Sam and Jay seemed the least likely to separate. They're married, and Stephanie's games are more about hidden truths.

I'm glad the schemes ended up fixing an issue that could've become a problem.

Jay: Trevor’s dating Hetty? Seriously, when were you going to tell me this?!

Sam: What would you do with that information, Jay?

Jay should've told Sam sooner that he felt out of place at Woodstone Manor.

Sure, Sam was blessed (or cursed?) with the gift of seeing ghosts, so she'll always have someone to talk to. However, Sam had no choice in getting this new ability; it was given to her.

And Jay can't help it that he has to get the ghosts' updates through Sam. He's out of the loop; it's a huge lonely problem.

What if he did get the job in New York? Do you think he would've taken it?

Jay said he wouldn't, but if given the chance, he most likely would've debated it.

It's too tempting of an offer for anyone to pass up. Plus, he loves being in New York with his friends playing D&D; he could get that more back in the city.

Stephanie: So, what kinda music do you like?

Ralph: I’ve only heard music three times in my life.

Stephanie: Whatever. You’re so hot.

Hopefully, creating the new barn restaurant will fill many gaps he had been feeling.

He can finally use his cooking skills outside of Woodstone Manor, and he'll have a business he can focus on with living people he can talk with. It sounds like heaven for Jay; all he needs is more sneakers.

Surprisingly, Flower and Thorfinn survived with no troubles.

The couple doesn't have much in common, like Trevor and Hetty. Though, I have a feeling the lack of common interests made them stronger.

Seriously, what do a Viking and a hippie have in common?

Since they didn't have much foundation, Stephanie had nothing to tear down. They won by sheer look and their passion for each other. Good job to them for making it work!

Hetty and Trevor seemed like the obvious couple that Stephanie's schemes would break up.

She had something to prove against the guy who rejected her, and she had more room to work with to tear them apart. It's no secret they didn't have much in common except for their burning passion.

Hetty: Unfortunately, we have plans that night.

Thorfinn: But Thor not say specific night.

Hetty: Without a specific night, how are we supposed to plan anything?

The awkward double date with Nigel and Isaac was so painful!

If there was any doubt about their lack of communication, the date sealed those feelings. Talking about tea should be so simple and easy; Trevor could've at least tried.

And Hetty could've been more receptive to talking about something more current.

Let's face it: Hetty and Trevor are better in secret and focused on hookups.

Don't get me wrong, I like them together. They're an odd couple who balance each other, and their different worlds open them up to new shenanigans.

Plus, their thrill for passion and hookups is so hilarious!

Their dynamic was stronger when the others didn't know about it. They didn't need Stephanie to poke holes in their fun to figure that out.

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Stephanie having her '80s romance scenes with Ralph was so cute! She turned from an '80s slasher victim into a teen rom-com, like Sixteen Candles.



Jay had so many sneakers. How long has he been keeping this secret?



I guess we'll be seeing Mark around more with this new business. It'll be nice for Jay to have a friend around as the ghost chaos continues.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "Woodstone's Hottest Couple"?

Will Ralph and Stephanie survive as a couple? How long will Hetty and Trevor keep their hookups a secret this time? What plans do Jay and Mark have for the barn?

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.