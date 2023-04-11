House of the Dragon Season 2: Production Underway!

The long wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 just got less daunting.

HBO has confirmed that the Game of Thrones prequel is officially in production ahead of a likely 2024 bow.

"House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera," said Ryan Condal, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, in a statement confirming the news.

"All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle."

"We can't wait to share what we have in store."

If you've been awaiting confirmation about which cast members are on board, we have some good news:

HBO shared who's returning.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans will return.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Given that House of the Dragon concluded with the mother of all cliffhangers, there's a desire to get fresh episodes quickly.

The series managed to break out of the shadow of its predecessor in a big way by focusing on the downfall of the Targaryens.

In essence, viewers are being treated to a civil war that will help shape the events of the original series.

The good news is that the story of House of the Dragon is already mapped out, thanks to George R.R. Martin's Targaryen history book, Fire & Blood.

While many of the series' plotlines are already available to viewers, House of the Dragon offers a lot of context to the characters' actions.

There's been much debate among fans about pivotal scenes, and we're sure there will be plenty more in store for future seasons.

Deadline recently reported that House of the Dragon Season 2 will span two fewer installments than initially planned, with the outlet alleging that a big battle has been pushed to House of the Dragon Season 3.

HBO has not yet confirmed a pickup for a third season, but it's likely it will come sooner rather than later to get the episodes in the can.

Long breaks between seasons are not new to the GOT universe, but HBO will be hoping the spinoff will be able to outpace the freshman season.

HBO is also said to be working on a movie and TV series charting Aegon's Conquest.

It would delve deeper into the Targaryen history, which would probably resonate with viewers.

A Jon Snow Game of Thrones spinoff is also in the works.

There should be some exciting announcements about the GOT universe this week when Warner Bros. Discovery announces its plans for the merged HBO Max and Discovery.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.