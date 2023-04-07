Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Captivating New Trailer Finds Harrison Ford on a Collision Course With Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen

Indiana Jones is making a comeback, and if the official trailer for the new movie is to be believed, we're in for a treat.

Lucasfilm went public with the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Friday morning during a panel for the Star Wars Celebration.

The movie attempts to recapture the franchise's former glory, which might be difficult after the disappointment leveled towards Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

According to reports, the new movie (premiering in theaters on June 30) is set to bring Harrison Ford's time with the franchise to a close.

What does that mean for the future? We don't know, but it's hard to believe this will be the end, especially if it makes a lot of money.

There will be a lot of nostalgia for the project, and the additions of cast members Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas will surely get people talking.

The new movie will also feature de-aged flashbacks of Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer, which has been the topic of much debate.

The movie director, James Mangold, previously spoke to THR about the importance.

"It reminds the audience of the contrast between a hero in his physical prime and a hero at 70," he told the outlet.

"We're not relying solely on the audience's memory of the previous films. It reminds everyone what he's done, what he's survived, what he's accomplished."

"By showing him in his most hearty and then finding him at 70 in New York City, it produces for the audience a kind of wonderful whiplash of how they're going to have to readjust and retool their brains for this guy."

The energetic trailer showcases high-stakes action set pieces that aim to take the franchise to new heights.

Check out the trailer below.

What are your thoughts on the action?

Are you ready for this final chapter?

Hit the comments.

