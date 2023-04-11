Law & Order Organized Crime Misses Out on Full Season Order for Season 4

Fans of NBC's six Dick Wolf shows let out a sigh of relief Monday when it was announced that they would all be back for the 2023-24 TV season.

That's right, folks. The entire Law & Order universe secured renewals, but there's a catch.

One of the shows is targeting a much shorter episode order than its current season.

We know you'll have questions about how long your favorite shows will be on the air next season, and we have some answers.

Variety confirmed that Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both secured 22-episode seasons.

The Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime will run for just 13 episodes instead.

No reason has been given for the decision, but the ratings warrant a full-season pickup.

Law & Order: Organized Crime recently announced its fifth showrunner, David Graziano.

It's not uncommon for a change in showrunner after a few years, but it's concerning that Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 hasn't even finished, and the show has had five.

It suggests that the network has not been fond of the show's direction, so maybe the reduced episode order will be a trial to see if the show can reach the heights it expects.

The shortened season will also allow NBC to air another show in its slot alongside the other two shows in the franchise.

If we look at NBC's roster for next season, Found would be a natural fit out of SVU on Thursdays.

TV Fanatic has screened the first two episodes of the drama, and it would probably resonate in the Thursdays at 10 p.m. slot.

It's also unclear whether Organized Crime will return in the fall or if the show will be held for a midseason bow to allow time for it to be retooled.

The good news is that the One Chicago and Law & Order universes will remain intact next season.

All six shows remain dominant in the ratings.

"We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming.

"A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

"I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," said executive producer Dick Wolf.

"All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers."

"I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Do you think it's a good idea?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.