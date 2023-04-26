Mayans M.C. Final Season Trailer: Enemies Are Circling As Everyone Questions Whether EZ Is Too Far Gone

It all comes down to this, Mayans M.C. fanatics.

FX on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 5, which promises our deadliest season to date.

At the end of Mayans M.C. Season 4, EZ was president of the Santo Padre charter, a move that elicited a lot of blowbacks.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know the development put him on the outs with his brother, Angel.

In the freshly released footage, Angel and his dad are forced to ponder whether EZ is too far gone.

If the trailer proves anything, EZ is making moves, but they may not be the right ones to secure his safety.

Angel is particularly concerned because the simmering tension between the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy leads to several threats to the lives of his loved ones.

It's a lot to process, and we're barely scratching the surface of the trailer here.

So many storylines are reaching their significant conclusions thanks to this being the final season.

People have waited years to get these answers, and it will be fun to see where the franchise will end.

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border," FX teases.

"Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy."

"Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family," the synopsis adds.

"Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family."

JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle also star.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

The series is executive produced by James and Sutter. The 10-episode fifth and final season is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

The final season premieres May 24.

Check out the trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.