Mystery 101 Franchise Canceled at Hallmark

We have some bad news if you were hoping for more stories in the Mysteries 101 franchise.

Hallmark revealed on social media following a Mystery 101 marathon over the weekend that no more movies will be produced.

"We loved making Mystery 101 and we're so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us," a Hallmark rep shared with a fan on social media.

"We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case."

"In the coming weeks and months, there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you'll love!"

The Mystery 101 franchise kicked off in 2019 and released seven movies until September 2021.

It starred Jill Wagner as Amy Winslow, a college literature professor who holds a class on crime fiction.

Kristoffer Polaha co-starred as Travis Burke, a newly transferred police detective.

Robin Thomas played Graham Winslow, a famous author and Amy's father.

The stars took to social media to confirm the news after it broke.

"Well kids, looks like the cat's out of the bag. [Mystery 101] has solved its last mystery," Polaha tweeted.

"You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! [Wagner] & [Thomas] & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life."

"To the fans... just so you know in my mind, Amy and Travis get married and go on a super long honeymoon to Fiji," Wagner wrote in her own statement.

"Thank you all for being so supportive and loving the show like you did."

"Stay tuned for the next chapter with me, lots of fun things coming your way... and you know I always love a good mystery."

Unfortunately, the franchise ended with cliffhangers, but it sounds like the stars look back on the seven movies with great fondness.

Hopefully, there will be the opportunity to revisit Mystery 101 down the line.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.