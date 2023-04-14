Raquel Leviss Checks Into Mental Health Treatment Facility Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Raquel Leviss has checked into a facility to receive treatment for her mental health.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the Vanderpump Rules star's rep shared in a statement with ET.

The rep revealed that the embattled cast member was set to enter a treatment facility ahead of taping the reunion for the Bravo series.

"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," says the rep.

"Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss, who has been a part of Vanderpump Rules since its fifth season, has been at the center of the Scandoval controversy that erupted earlier this year.

That controversy involved the bombshell revelation that Tom Sandoval, who had been in a relationship with Ariana Madix, was having an affair with Leviss throughout the production of the current 10th season of the series.

In the aftermath of the shocking development, vitriol has been leveled at both Leviss and Sandoval.

Bravo resumed production on the series to capture the aftermath, and Leviss attended the reunion taping last month.

Those episodes will hit the air in May, and Bravo will be expecting bumper ratings.

The series has soared in popularity amid the scandal.

Leviss broke her silence in a statement last month and apologized to Madix.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," her statement read.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connections over my friendships."

"I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness," she wrote.

"Right now I must focus on my own health and well being as I strive to be a better person moving forward."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.