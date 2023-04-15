Ride Exclusive Sneak Peak: Not for the Faint of Heart

Isobel McMurray is a strong matriarch who never likes to break down. She can do it all and refuses to let anyone tell her any differently.

It is Isobel’s birthday on Ride Season 1 Episode 4, but Isobel refuses to leave the barn because her favorite horse is about to give birth.

That was just the beginning of the drama that occurs on McMurray Ranch.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, and we’re thrilled to share it with you.

Besides Isobel showing some vulnerability, the hour also showed some character insights into Gus, his family history, and Valeria’s personal secrets.

The episode synopsis teases that Missy and Gus become closer when he brings his niece, Sophie, to the ranch.

Tyler Jacob Moore(Gus) and Tiera Skovbye (Missy) work seamlessly together with Isla Spencer, who plays Sophie.

Gus and Sophie are both enchanted with the ranch, and Sophie wants to learn how to ride horses from Missy.

Will they enjoy a family adventure, or will a sudden tragedy ruin the day?

Meanwhile, Valeria is determined to win over the ranch hands, so she joins the all-boys poker game.

Cash has welcomed Valeria with open arms, but Tuff has remained suspicious and become more so since he found her fake identification cards in Ride Season 1 Episode 3.

The ranch hands typically take their lead from Tuff, so Valeria may have her work cut out for her.

Valeria better hope she has a unique Ace up her sleeve to win over the guys and make them respect her.

Missy also runs into her mom for the first time since Austin died in Ride Season 1 Episode 1.

It appears we'll learn why the two women haven't spoken and why Missy feels more at home at the ranch.

Seeing Missy and Valerie’s past histories helps to explain why they want to celebrate Isobel.

The McMurray children only wanted to honor Isobel’s birthday because she always looked out for them.

Cody (David Tupper) tries to convince Isobel that her children only want to celebrate her and that it’s time to let them.

The banter of their long-time friendship is fun, like how she knows her kids sent him as a present to help her around the ranch.

Check out the clip below!

An all-new Ride airs on Sunday at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel. Remember to check in with us for the full review.

