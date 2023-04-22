Ride's Sara Garcia on Valeria's Past and Upcoming Confrontation with Tuff

Sara Garcia portrays Valeria Galindo, Missy McMurray's best friend and one of the most interesting characters on Hallmark's Ride.

TV Fanatic chatted with Sara about Valeria's past secrets, her close relationship with Isobel, and if Valeria's secrets will hurt the McMurrays.

Check out the interview below:

Hi Sara. I love Valeria. She's become one of my favorite characters on Ride. What are some of your favorite things about playing her?

There are so many things. First of all, she seems to be good at everything. She has many skills, and they show up throughout the season. In Ride Season 1 Episode 4, we saw her as an expert poker player. Since she has many skills, I learned more skills.

I learned how to play poker from a professional. I got to learn how to shuffle cards professionally. That was fun.

She's also complex and layered, and as an actor, I'm allowed to pour a lot of myself and my experience into her. She's a mystery. I'm filling in all these spaces between, and it's been a creative journey for me as an actor.

Are we ever going to learn what Austin asked of Valeria and why she had to leave for a year?

Oh, we absolutely will learn. You have to keep watching to find out.

I love it. That flashback at the end of Ride Season 1 Episode 4 shocked everyone. What is the truth about Valeria's family?

I can't tell you too much, but from the clip we saw, Valeria is actually from a very wealthy Latin powerful family, which is incredible for me to play. Her mother was sick, and we can deduce that things didn't go quite well for her in her childhood, and somehow, she ended up with the McMurrays.

We still need to figure out how that happened. But we know she comes from a prominent and influential family, so she could help save the ranch. You'll have to watch it.

Do we know why Valeria came to the McMurrays initially?

All will be revealed.

Okay. I love how Isabel has basically adopted Valeria. Isabel's relationships with both Valeria and Missy have been my favorites.

Oh, thank you so much. That's so kind to hear. It's a point of pride for Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and myself. These women are strong, resilient women who were not blood-related but became bonded because they chose to, and they continue to choose each other despite mistakes or losses.

In society, sometimes we see grief, unfortunately, tearing apart families. In this situation, it brought them back together, which is a beautiful story to tell because we're stronger together than we are alone.

That's evident in the Missy and Isabel, and Valeria story storyline.

Is that trust going to be shattered by Valeria's secrets? Was Tuff right not to trust her?

Oh, you're hitting all the good questions. Ultimately Valeria has good intentions. She is an intensely loyal and loving person who would do anything for the McMurrays. Despite her unorthodox approach, there's a deep goodness in her. The McMurrays will see that as well.

Valeria has very different relationships with Tuff and Cash. How do you navigate each of those?

This cast is so talented. Beau Mirchoff is an incredible actor, and his work approach differs from Jake Foy's. Jake is also a creative, talented actor, and both of them bring so much nuance to their characters, but in different ways.

It's terrific working and learning from both of them. Valeria and Tuff have this friction brewing, and Valeria and Cash have more of this unspoken understanding that some things happen in life that doesn't necessarily need to be laid out on the table.

They bond over their shared trauma and are patient with each other. Since Cash has been gone so long in the Military, this is the first time they're reconnecting as adults and getting to know each other, and we'll see where that bond leads.

Valeria and Tuff were first like friends. They were thick as thieves, almost like twins. When she left, it really hurt Tuff. In Ride Season 1 Episode 5, we see some friction coming to a head and some of the unspoken hurt being discussed.

Tuff gets to say his piece, and Val, unfortunately, has to take it because she did make a mistake. I'm very excited for people to watch this next episode. It's one of my favorites. The dynamics between the cast are incredible, and there's so much tension.

I can't wait to see that. Will we see Valeria compete again? She mentioned it earlier in the season.

We will see her do some barrel race action later in the season. I'm excited for people to see that.

Ooh, I can't wait. And, uh, what about romance? Are we going to see any prospects for Valeria?

This show is full of romance, so they won't leave Val out. There's definitely something brewing on the horizon. We'll get a feel for it after Ride Season 1 Episode 5. As the season progresses, we'll see a little spice for her.

What else can you tease for Valeria for the rest of the season that the fans can look forward to?

Val is an enigma, and she will continue that thread throughout the season.

She's a mystery through and through and has lots of twists and turns. Even when we feel like we've figured it all out, I guarantee there will be another twist. So, strap in for the Ride.

New episodes of Ride Season 1 air at 9/8c on Sundays on the Hallmark Channel.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.