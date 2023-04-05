Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2 Review: Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!

Forget about homecoming; it's all about the sock hop at Riverdale High 1955.

Snagging the perfect date was the name of the game on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 2. It's not a teen drama without all the relationship drama. And there was plenty of it!

It might be 1955, but some of the present romances are sneaking through.

"Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!" felt like a new show set in the Archieverse. As compared to Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1, this was the first real feeling of a reboot.

Everything from the characters to the plots felt like it was pulled from the pages of an Archies Comic. It was refreshing to see our faves in this new world; it kept us on our toes for whatever was the around the corner -- like Archie going after Veronica as his sock-hop date.

This was a significant change of pace from Riverdale Season 1 Episode 1.

He didn't win her over with his guitar or seven minutes in heaven; he had to make an effort and show his value. Like, in a suit and a whole night of talking.

Veronica might be playing mind games, but she recognizes her worth. Snaps to our queen for keeping all these boys on their toes!

She shouldn't settle for less.

Even with the games, my heart did go out to Archie. He cared about Veronica, and you could see the self-doubt/insecurity on his face.

Julian Blossom and his smug comments weren't helping in the least. Hopefully, Archie will take him down soon!

Betty: Mom, can I ask your advice about something?

Alice: Of course, Honey. What is it?

Betty: I think I’m having weird feelings about Archie.

Alice: Oh? What sorta feelings?

Betty: Like stirrings. When we were dancing, I felt a flutter in my stomach. Permalink: I think I’m having weird feelings about Archie.

Permalink: I think I’m having weird feelings about Archie.

What made the dinner party even more confusing was that Veronica seemed to want to chat with Archie most of all.

Why didn't she invite him alone if she liked Archie the most? Why entertain guys like Julian Blossom when she didn't like them?

Veronica already went out with Archie on the Riverdale Season 7 premiere; she knew what he was bringing to the table.

Archie and Mary stole the show with how they reacted to Veronica. Even though we love our queen, we love a person who respects themselves and their loved ones.

Mary calling out Veronica on her games made us all cheer for her even more. She wouldn't let anyone play with her son's heart, and she damn well made it known!

And Archie taking a stand for himself and dancing with Mary instead was a great self-care moment.

Listen, if you hurt my boy, you and I are gonna have some serious trouble, Ms. Femme Fatale. Mary Permalink: Listen, if you hurt my boy, you and I are gonna have some serious trouble, Ms. Femme Fatale.

Permalink: Listen, if you hurt my boy, you and I are gonna have some serious trouble, Ms. Femme Fatale.

Sometimes getting what we want most isn't the healthiest thing we need at that time. It was a growing moment for Archie to put himself and his family first after everything that happened.

If they do get together, they must figure out what they truly want.

The same goes for the extended love triangle of Archie/Betty/Kevin/Clay.

Our #Barchie dreams are almost coming back. Did you feel the sparks brewing between them during the dancing?

Betty is crushing on her BFF and hasn't figured it all out yet. Though it's obvious she wants to be with him, her energy when Kevin decided to go steady was so off that she could barely speak. (That's a bad sign.)

As I said above, her wanting Kevin wasn't good for her or what she truly wanted. The sooner she recognizes her feelings and tells him the truth, the sooner she'll be happier and not force things.

Plus, Alice needs to butt out! She only prefers Kevin because she thinks he's a well-to-do person/from a good family.

I bet deep down she knows the truth about Kevin.

The scene of her chatting with Kevin and giving him the pin was so creepy and eerie. It felt like she was manipulating and pushing him to do what she wanted. And her words were very specific about squashing "urges."

Alice knows something's going on. She's going to ruin so many lives here.

Speaking of possible couples, could #Choni be returning? If so, bring it on!

There were sparks, there were looks, and there was plenty of tension. Everyone could see it, especially that creepy faculty member.

Of course, 1955 is a terrible time for anyone to admit non-heterosexual feelings. There's a huge safety concern, so hopefully, nothing terrible happens to Toni, Cheryl, Kevin, and Clay if they make any moves.

We need our couples back, but their romances could be used as ammunition in the "Keep Riverdale Wholesome" plot brewing in the background.

For example, how the school and adults reacted to Ethel's Pep Comics horror drawings.

Sure, she shouldn't have been drawing in class, but they treated her like she was a problem child they needed to control. A more reasonable adult would've considered her talent a good future career.

But, once again, this is 1955.

Jughead: Ethel, there is no way Mr. Fieldstone doesn’t hire you after seeing these.

Ethel: You really think so?

Jughead: Yeah!

Ethel: Even though I’m a girl?

Jughead: If he doesn’t, I’ll eat my own crown. Permalink: If he doesn’t, I’ll eat my own crown.

Permalink: If he doesn’t, I’ll eat my own crown.

It was so frustrating how quickly everything spiraled against her. Why can't Ethel ever catch a break in any timeline?

The next timeline could be her moment and one where Jughead might return her feelings. (Don't get me wrong, I'm still rooting for Tabitha.)

Now, let's get to the bloody dress. Is anyone else thinking the blood came from her parents?

"Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!" set up a terrible home life for Ethel, one with a workaholic angry dad and an alcoholic mother.

Jughead: Ethel? Ethel?!

[Jughead holds Ethel and they fall to the ground]

Jughead: Is this blood?

Ethel: Something terrible happened. Permalink: Is this blood?

Permalink: Is this blood?

It wouldn't be unthinkable that Ethel would attack her parents in the dark and dreary town of Riverdale. But this is supposed to be the "picturesque and wholesome" Riverdale 1955; stuff like that shouldn't happen in this world.

If she did do it, this could be the start of the darkness flowing into the town. Or maybe it's the new Big Bad's influence?

Ethel got wrapped up in something evil. I'm excited for whatever Riverdale has up its sleeves next.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Archie's poem was sweet and tender. It's no wonder Betty fell deeper for him.



Mary and Archie have more teenage family moments than they ever did in the original timeline. It's great to have this angle explored more in the high school years.



Cheryl is a queen but also the queen of comic relief. She will protect Midge at all costs!



Fangs and his band did a great job. Cheryl made a good choice by switching the bands.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred Nineteen: Skip, Hop and Thump!"

What caused all the blood on Ethel? Will Kevin cheat on Betty with Clay? Will Betty make a move on Archie?

If you missed the latest episode of Riverdale, you can watch Riverdale online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.