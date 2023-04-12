Sam and Her Friends Evolved in Single Drunk Female Season 2, and the Cast Agrees

Sam and Her Friends Evolved in Single Drunk Female Season 2, and the Cast AgreesLaura Nowak at .
Sam Fink has grown up. In Single Drunk Female Season 1, she struggled with staying sober and making amends. In Season 2, she's learning it's even harder to remain sober while navigating a new job, a new boyfriend, and moving out on her own.
In many ways, Sam wanted to be normal, but half the time, she knew she was not. She wanted to date someone who didn't have an addiction, but she knew she would still have to attend meetings, something her mom Carol still doesn't understand.
Even though Sam is more in charge of her recovery, she's still an alcoholic, and that's something that mother and daughter finally have to face. It's rough but a beautiful and emotional arc for both.
Both Brit and Felicia decided what they wanted in life, even if it hurt people. Brit went up against her family to finally conquer her dreams. Felicia had someone from her past enter her life just as she and Peter became closer. It was so soapy, and seeing her have her storyline was beautiful.
While we loved seeing how Sam and her friends changed, we had hoped to spend more time on some of the arcs, especially James and his recovery. Like Single Drunk Female Season 1, it seemed like a blip on the radar, and we wanted to get to know his family more and become more invested in James.
Single Drunk Female Season 2 included a group of talented guest stars, including the returning Jon Glaser and Ricky Velez, who plays Alex, Sam's new love interest. Busy Phillips portrayed Sam's new sponsor, which took some adjustment since I adored Olivia and Sam's relationship, but she showed different approaches to handling life.
It was a treat to see Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald together again, especially as someone who grew up watching them in the 80s. They brought laughter and tears as they reunited, and Molly did an epic performance as Carol's sister-in-law. You don't want to miss it.
Single Drunk Female Season 2 moves quickly, and the cast, especially Sofia and Ally, are terrific. We hope to go on even more journeys with them.
The cast of Single Drunk Female also agreed that the characters evolved in Season 2. On virtual press day, TV Fanatic spoke to Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, and Ian Gomez about their character's evolving journeys, their opinions on the new guest stars, and their favorite part of Season 2.
Check out the interviews below:
The trio discussed how everyone's journeys differed in Single Drunk Female Season 2.
Sasha said, "Brit continues her journey. In Season One, she focused on pleasing people and setting boundaries with Samantha. She went through with her marriage to Joel, and at the beginning of Season Two, you see her separated immediately, going through a divorce, and trying to lean on her friends more."
"Brit went through with the wedding to Joel, but she showed up at Sam's house with regret. At the beginning of Season 2, she's finally taken a step. We listened to the fans who said Joel wasn't right for Brit.
She's figuring out what she wants: control over her life again. I think that it's interesting to see her try to be honest with her family, which is tough for her. She has to be forced into telling them, and we see Brit become vulnerable as she forgives herself for her past mistakes."
Lily commented, "I like that we get a look into Felicia's personal life, her romantic relationship, and her former romantic relationship with the father of her child.
"There are a couple of instances in Season One where I feel like we're so used to Felicia having the answer for Sam. Now, we get to see Sam try to figure out the answers for herself."
"Felicia finds love in weird places. We see this beautiful love between Felicia and Peter develop."
I think the line we used was that she's so used to hitting and quitting that it's a new experience bringing someone into her life, meeting her kid, and spending time with the father of her baby.
Garrick added, "James realizes he was never perfect, to begin with. He learned the things you must do to stay sober on paper don't work for him. He's getting back in touch with his roots, getting back in touch with his family, and trying to redefine what sobriety means for him.
"It changes James and Sam's relationship now that she's sober and he fell off the wagon. There are many ups and downs."
It's an adjustment having part of her support thrown out the window. Watching him blatantly throw the rules out the window changes their dynamic."
"Now she's the one that's a year and a half sober, and he's the one that is just now getting back into it. So, the tables have turned on their relationship, and they're trying to figure out new ways to define that."
All three of them praised the veteran actors for their hard work. Lily started by praising Ally Sheedy.
"What I like the most as a fan is Ally Sheedy. Ally Sheedy kills it this year. She killed it in the first season. But, in Season 2, her performance and arc of Carol going to Al-Anon were so well done."
Sasha added, "All the guest stars this season are fantastic. We have Busy Phillips, Molly Ringwald, and Ricky Velez, who plays Alex this season and is Samantha's primary source of internal torment.
Garrick ended by praising the funny Jon Glaser.
We also interviewed Ian Gomez, who plays Carol's boyfriend, Bob. He discussed how he loved working with Ally Sheedy and Sofia Black D'Elia.
"Like many people my age, I watched Ally in movies long ago. I've been a fan, and when I learned that I would play her boyfriend, I was giddy about the whole thing.
"She's such a professional. Before we worked together, we sat down for a very long time, got to know each other, and became very close in a short time so that we could have that closeness on screen. I love that she wanted to know me, and I wanted to know her. So, I respect her greatly."
"We're respectful of each other. If we want to try things or your character's going through this, let's support that. It's a conversation that we have as, as actors."
I'm amazed by Sofia. I wish I could have more scenes with her. We got to have a one-on-one scene at the end of the second season.
She's wonderful. She's an actor who doesn't push it. It's so effortless, and it's so forceful at the same time. I feel very blessed to be able to work with both of them.
"Ian added that Carol and Sam's relationship changes in Single Drunk Female Season 2, and he leaves so he doesn't make things worse".
"Carol and Sam have this slight breach of personal space and privacy. Bob tries to mediate between the two of them, and it explodes.
Carol is having a difficult time and needs a wake-up call. Bob realizes that living in the house is not the best thing for her. She doesn't want him there, even though she loves him and needs some space."
"Bob decides that even though it's painful for him, it's better to let her figure this out alone. The dynamic between Bob and Sam changes too, and they become closer as they form a mutual respect and realize that they both love this difficult person they share.".
Single Drunk Female Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c on Freeform, and the entire season drops on Hulu on Thursday, April 13.
Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.