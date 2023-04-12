Sam and Her Friends Evolved in Single Drunk Female Season 2, and the Cast Agrees

The trio discussed how everyone's journeys differed in Single Drunk Female Season 2.

Sasha said, "Brit continues her journey. In Season One, she focused on pleasing people and setting boundaries with Samantha. She went through with her marriage to Joel, and at the beginning of Season Two, you see her separated immediately, going through a divorce, and trying to lean on her friends more."

"Brit went through with the wedding to Joel, but she showed up at Sam's house with regret. At the beginning of Season 2, she's finally taken a step. We listened to the fans who said Joel wasn't right for Brit.

She's figuring out what she wants: control over her life again. I think that it's interesting to see her try to be honest with her family, which is tough for her. She has to be forced into telling them, and we see Brit become vulnerable as she forgives herself for her past mistakes."

Lily commented, "I like that we get a look into Felicia's personal life, her romantic relationship, and her former romantic relationship with the father of her child.

"There are a couple of instances in Season One where I feel like we're so used to Felicia having the answer for Sam. Now, we get to see Sam try to figure out the answers for herself."

"Felicia finds love in weird places. We see this beautiful love between Felicia and Peter develop."

I think the line we used was that she's so used to hitting and quitting that it's a new experience bringing someone into her life, meeting her kid, and spending time with the father of her baby.

Garrick added, "James realizes he was never perfect, to begin with. He learned the things you must do to stay sober on paper don't work for him. He's getting back in touch with his roots, getting back in touch with his family, and trying to redefine what sobriety means for him.

"It changes James and Sam's relationship now that she's sober and he fell off the wagon. There are many ups and downs."

It's an adjustment having part of her support thrown out the window. Watching him blatantly throw the rules out the window changes their dynamic."

"Now she's the one that's a year and a half sober, and he's the one that is just now getting back into it. So, the tables have turned on their relationship, and they're trying to figure out new ways to define that."

All three of them praised the veteran actors for their hard work. Lily started by praising Ally Sheedy.

"What I like the most as a fan is Ally Sheedy. Ally Sheedy kills it this year. She killed it in the first season. But, in Season 2, her performance and arc of Carol going to Al-Anon were so well done."

Sasha added, "All the guest stars this season are fantastic. We have Busy Phillips, Molly Ringwald, and Ricky Velez, who plays Alex this season and is Samantha's primary source of internal torment.

Garrick ended by praising the funny Jon Glaser.