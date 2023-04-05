Sarah Shahi Details "Challenging" Sex/Life Season 2: "I Definitely Did Not Have the Support I Did the First Season"

Sarah Shahi is speaking out about shooting the second season of Sex/Life and how it was a much different experience from the first.

"I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Shahi dished on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that."

"I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I'm never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can't lie," the star shared.

"And it was definitely a challenge."

Shahi liked certain aspects of making the second season, but "things just felt very different," she shared.

The actress opened up about the lack of scenes between her and Adam Demos, who she is dating in real life.

"I was bummed that I wasn't able to work with him as much because I really liked our stories and I like working with him,£ Shahi noted.

"He was a brilliant scene partner."

"Also, what ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little."

"He's like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him."

Shahi felt like parts of the series' second season "felt very gimmicky.

"Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn't have to do them. The boys did," she said.

"There were other things that I just felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just challenging."

"But that's part of what I do! I'm not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker."

"I'm not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that's my job, to make it believable."

Netflix has yet to announce the fate of Sex/Life, but the series has not broken out in the same way the first season did.

Shahi has also moved on to a new project, landing the lead role in the ABC legal pilot Judgement.

