Single Drunk Female Creator Simone Finch on an Authentic and Funny Season 2

Single Drunk Female Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 12, on Freeform. Episodes will play weekly on the cabler, and the entire season will drop on Hulu on Thursday, April 13.

TV Fanatic talked to creator Simone Finch about how she used part of her recovery in sobriety to continue Sam's journey and how the road isn't easy.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 will also cover Sam's friends' addiction issues again. Check it out:

Hi Simone. I loved Single Drunk Female. I love that your own battle inspired it with sobriety. What do you think audiences connected with the most during Season 1?

It was authentic. They could feel that it was real. After seeing the show, my friends told me they didn't know it was that bad. These have been friends of mine for years but have only seen me sober.

It was the authenticity and that it came from a real place and that we weren't shying away from some tough stuff to look at and to see on screen.

I liked how realistic it was. That touched me. How do you plan to make Sam's journey look realistic during Season 2 now that she is sober?

Just because you put the plug in the jug doesn't mean that addiction isn't with you at all times. There are times in my life when I don't think about alcohol at all, and there are times in my life when it suddenly can seem like a good idea. It's not often, but usually, it can come up again in times of stress and sorrow.

I think it's dealing with that part of sobriety that's not as outwardly known to many people, which is that it's always with you. I don't mean to say that in a scary way. It's something that I live with daily.

Right now, for example, I feel great. Nothing is happening, but that can change, and how you deal with life on life's terms while staying sober is the challenge.

That makes sense. I also noticed many of Sam's friends had addiction issues in Single Drunk Female Season 1. Will we return to any of those, such as Britt's anxiety and trying shrooms?

We will, actually. I can't say in what sense, but we will go into that. Unfortunately, addiction is entirely part of American life right now. I think it's growing, especially after Covid, because we're still dealing with that trauma.

James also struggled with his sobriety in Season 1. Are we going to revisit his progress along with seeing his family again? Because his centric in Season 1 was one of my absolute favorites.

That episode connected with many people. It showed how alcoholism is a family disease in a way that hadn't been clear or shown on television before. Yes, we will explore that, and it's not necessarily a pretty picture, but that's all I can say. But we will definitely explore that.

Will we see his family and his brother Lucas again?

I can't say. I don't want to spill too much.

I hope so. I enjoyed James's family dynamics and how they were explored. On that note, have Sam and her mother found a better relationship, or will it always be one step forward and two steps backward with those two?

I gather this from my own life, and I would say yes. Loving an alcoholic is complex, and knowing what to do or not do can be challenging. I didn't want to show sobriety because alcoholism or sobriety can be very annoying to partners and families. I wanted to show that. I guarantee it'll always be complicated.

Well, it'll be fun to see how they navigate the season. What can you tease about Busy Phillips and Molly Ringwald's new roles on the series?

I'm trying to remember what's been released. Molly plays Ally Sheedy's sister-in-law, aka she's David's sister. Molly was amazing. She brought so much to the role. I can't stress enough how much I love her.

Seeing the two of them together is heartbreaking. That episode is one of my favorites of the season. It's a tear-jerker, so have some tissues next to you because you'll need them. Busy Phillips plays Sam's new sponsor. I'm trying to remember what was released about Busy.

I did watch that Olivia went on maternity leave, so

Sam gets a new sponsor, and Busy is just so funny, lively, hilarious, and a different kind of sponsor that Sam isn't used to. And that creates a distinct and interesting dynamic. There are other ways to do things. That's what we find in her.

That'll be interesting since I have always loved Sam and Olivia's bond. But I'm always up for something new.

It's entertaining, just like last season.

Well, I am very much enjoying this season. Is there anything else you want to tell our fans before we end?

The season's a little darker, but it's still sincere, authentic, and funnier in that dark comedy way. We get into more depth about what it means to stay sober long-term. And many shows only show relapse and sober.

We go there, and it's not a dirge, it's funny, and it's interesting, and I'll have nine years on April 8, and so I've lived it, and I know what it's like to do it. I hope I have done it accurately. I think I have.

Congratulations. Why did they decide to release the whole season on Hulu the day after the premiere on Freeform?

I don't know if I can give that information, but the audience is clamoring for it. That's how they decided.

I think young people -- and I don't care either way. I'll watch something weekly, or I'll watch something in a binge, but I think we're so used to binging things now that week by week is almost like so big a deal.

That makes sense. Will the show get a Season 3?

I hope so. I would love to continue this journey, but we're in a weird time in the business. We're in an odd time in America right now. I'm not sure about that, but I hope so.

I hope so too. I'm enjoying Sam and her friends' journeys.

I've enjoyed reading your thoughts on the show and your weekly reviews.

Thank you so much. Thank you again for chatting with me.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

