Station 19 Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

Firefighters and their personal lives will remain a big topic for ABC during the 2023-24 TV season.

The network has officially picked up Station 19 for Season 7 with new showrunners.

In live + same-day results, Station 19 is ABC's most-watched series, with 3.9 million viewers.

The numbers surge when delayed viewing is factored in.

A renewal was never in doubt for the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, but ABC has been staggering out pickups for next season so far.

The series has been a strong performer, and ABC will likely keep the show on Thursdays next season with Grey's Anatomy.

There continues to be some connective tissue between the two shows, which has probably helped both series.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line.

The series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit, and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city's bravest first responders.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. 

The series also stars Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Josh Randall as Sean Beckett, Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross, and Pat Healy as Michael Dixon.

The series is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer, and she will pass showrunning duties to Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige for the new season.

“I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter. The diversity of the cast, writers, and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake,” said Clack in a statement.

“We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us.”

Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Zoanne Clack, Alexandre Schmitt, and Peter Paige serve as executive producers of the series.

In addition to Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy, ABC has also renewed Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and Will Trent.

New episodes of Station 19 air Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Remember, you can watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

