Stranger Things: Animated Spinoff Series Ordered at Netflix

Stranger Things is coming to a close at Netflix, but the series continues to blossom into a bonafide franchise.

Netflix went public Monday morning with the series order of an animated series set in the world of the hit 1980s-set drama.

As has always been the case with anything Stranger Things-related, details are being kept under wraps.

That means we'll have to wait for plot details and cast details.

What we do know is that this new entry in the franchise comes from Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions.

Robles previously created the animated shows Random! Cartoons, Fanboy & Chum Chum, and Glitch Techs.

The Duffer Brothers will be involved and will executive produce via Upside Down Pictures.

"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffer brothers said in a statement.

"We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you!"

"The adventure continues…"

Aside from the animated spinoff, we're also getting a stage prequel called Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The play will bow in London's West End in late 2023 and will take viewers back to 1959.

There was also talk of another spinoff series, but it's unclear whether it was the animated series.

We should get some more clarity on that as more details about the show are revealed.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which doesn't have a premiere date at this stage.

The series has yet to return to production, with signs pointing to the cameras rolling in the summer.

