Succession Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Kill List

Kendall and Roman achieved a significant bump in price for Waystar with an ATN sweetener, but is it what they wanted?

By the end of Succession Season 4 Episode 5, the magnificent brotherly duo went from wanting to take Matsson for everything he was worth to remain in control of their dad's empire to achieving what most thought was impossible.

But what do they really want?

On Succession Season 4 Episode 4, Kendall had already moved behind Roman's back to stick it to Logan before his body was cold. That didn't seem to matter to Roman or Shiv, who was the only one who took note.

Roman and Ken are working together remarkably well. Whether they would continue to do so if they co-ran the company for longer than the short term, we don't know. Shiv is still a little on the outside looking in, although her brothers are working hard (for them, anyway) to keep her included.

Death is the great equalizer, and for now, at least, Roman and Kendall are respecting each other's thoughts, and they, in turn, are keeping Shiv in the loop.

Watching them opposite Matsson was interesting. Ken and Rome have never had to step up to the plate like this. Does Jesse Armstrong feel like a proud father by allowing them to grow in this capacity? I wouldn't blame him.

Matsson: Can we get into it? I feel like I want to say shit. Can we get into it? Do you want me to wait?

Roman: Yeah, yeah. Let's get into it. Ah, we've come to to say that, um, we like your offer, but we don't as yet think it reflects the full valuation of the potential of what you're purchasing.

Matsson: OK. And your stock dropped 20% on Friday?

Kendall: And regained ten Monday.

Matsson: OK.

Kendall: Logan was never going to be a part of the company going forward. I mean, in a business sense, his absence is not relevant.

Roman: Our key growth factors are unaffected by our father's passing. The dip is a dip; it's not-

Matsson: I still feel like I'm going to the checkout at a sale and being asked to pay more. Permalink: I still feel like I'm going to the checkout at a sale and being asked to pay more.

Permalink: I still feel like I'm going to the checkout at a sale and being asked to pay more.

Writing characters, even as morally diminished as the Roys and their cohorts, would be much more satisfying if you let them get out of their own way.

Matsson was playing mind games from the beginning. He pulled a grieving family and everyone in Logan's orbit to his company retreat hours after Logan's death.

They played it as if it was business as usual to get the deal done, but once Roman and Kendall decided to screw the deal and keep the company intact, running it together, Roman's real feelings erupted.

Is it ironic that finally releasing steam got Mattson's attention and the deal they really wanted? Sure. But if Kendall and Roman truly want to scuttle the deal, this could make it more challenging.

Kendall: What do you think? How does it feel?

Roman: Oh, yeah. I don't know. Not great, but also, I guess, that's the thing, right? We're selling. It's like, have we won or lost? It's kind of hard to tell.

Kendall: Because I think I'd like to tank the deal.

Roman: Keep ATN?

Kendall: I think tank the whole deal. Like, kill it. Blow it up.

Roman: Huh. Well, that's quite the high-risk piece of fuckin' sword-swallowing.

Kendall: I like running the ship. I think we're good at it, and I don't want to stop. I mean, do you?

Roman: Well, everyone wants the deal. It's dad's deal.

Kendall: He's a bad fit.

Roman: Yeah.

Kendall: He's a bad fit. You know it. He doesn't get the company, and I think he's gonna fuck it. We've seen him up close, and he's a card trick, and he's gonna destroy everything dad built. Permalink: He's a bad fit. You know it. He doesn't get the company, and I think he's gonna fuck it....

Permalink: He's a bad fit. You know it. He doesn't get the company, and I think he's gonna fuck it....

They were fully prepared to sell until Matsson wanted ATN. That was their last tie to their father, and since they never achieved the relationship they wanted with him in life, it makes sense they'd need to cling to that tether.

In addition to holding onto it for sentimental reasons, the appeal of keeping things status quo is that they have less work to do, and they begin at the top.

The idea of losing ATN was enough to make them reconsider everything else about the deal. Meanwhile, Shiv wasn't in on any of that discussion, so she worked with Matsson to reach a workable agreement.

Kendall: It's a fuckin' tightrope walk on a straight razor. Five-hundred-foot reputational drop.

Roman: OK. Why is that making you smile? That shouldn't make you smile. Who likes tightrope walking a straight razor? Nutbag. Permalink: OK. Why is that making you smile? That shouldn't make you smile. Who likes tightrope walking...

Permalink: OK. Why is that making you smile? That shouldn't make you smile. Who likes tightrope walking...

Deciding not to circle in Shiv when they decided to tank the deal was both self-preserving and suicidal.

They knew damn well that with Shiv on the outside, she'd never agree they should tank the deal. But without finding a way to bring her in, she couldn't fight for them to tank it once Matsson went around them with a new, inflated offer.

Ken and Rome aren't wrong that Matsson wants to gut the company. He admitted it in front of everyone. He'll use it for parts. It's got a tarnished reputation and isn't worth much more.

Shiv discovered a presidential hopeful was dialed into ATN morning brief, which, if it got out, would raze what remains of their credibility. Matsson doesn't know that, but why would he care if he's going to piece it out?

Did Shiv's meetings with Matsson secure her place while she tanked her brothers' deal in the same way they were trying to tank theirs with her for Pierce?

Kendall: It wasn't the plan, but maybe it plays.

Roman: Um hm. Now if a deal collapses in the woods and no one hears it, is it an SEC violation? Permalink: Um hm. Now if a deal collapses in the woods and no one hears it, is it an SEC violation?

Permalink: Um hm. Now if a deal collapses in the woods and no one hears it, is it an SEC violation?

This isn't going to smooth over without incident. With five more episodes to go, the deal can be made and dissolved and made again.

All the top execs have a golden parachute, so no matter what Matsson does with his kill list, they all leave with more than they could have dreamed. Tom, Gerri, and Karolina would be left holding the bag and fitting into the new regime.

Were those named disappointed that Matsson didn't see their arbitrary value?

Now that the stress of the meeting has worn off and an obscene amount is on the table, will Roman and Kendall stick to their guns, trying to tank the deal, or will they breathe a sigh of relief that they gave it the old college try to save Logan's baby and walk away without guilt?

Was it grief, stress, fear, or a genuine desire to right and steer the family ship that drove their actions?

Roman's anger on the mountaintop was real. It was driven by everything they've experienced, followed by Connor's news that Marcia wanted to dress Dad like a Bay City Roller and seeing the horror firsthand.

Matsson is a monster. He plays affable and charming, but he's odd and inappropriate.

After what Shiv learned about his blood-letting stalker moves, she should have been queasy with the deal. I guess that shows how little any of them care for the people who have given their blood, sweat, and tears to build their fortune.

Matsson tossed another red flag when he said he needed to finish the deal quickly. Why? What's riding behind him?

Surely, more will be revealed about the man as they grow closer to solidifying the deal.

Life after Logan Roy so far is epic. Everyone could have fallen apart at the seams, but they're kicking ass, vibrantly flying in the face of grief and disappointment.

We're seeing every character in a new and fascinating light, but the countdown is on to the end.

I know you've got thoughts, so share them in the comments below, and check out the Succession quotes for a reminder of the most cutting dialogue from "Kill List."

Kill List Review Editor Rating: 4.75 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.75 / 5.0

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.