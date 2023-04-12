The Ark Renewed for Season 2 at SYFY

Our journey into the great unknown will continue.

SYFY’s newest original hit series The Ark has been renewed for a second season. Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race.

The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life.

With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

Co-Showrunners/Executive Producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner said in a statement, "We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark. SYFY continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series."

Lisa Katz, President Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming said, "The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios.

"Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continues in season two."

We've been riding along with The Ark Season 1 since the premiere, bringing you interviews and reviews, and TV Fanatic's coverage continues with a review of The Ark Season 1 Episode 11 dropping later tonight.

The season one cast includes Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment.

Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers for the first season.

The first season of The Ark reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms.

Across all platforms in L+3, the Feb. 1 series premiere was the best in total viewers (1.1 million) since January 2021 (Resident Alien) and tops in the 18-49 demo since October 2021 (Day of the Dead).

The season finale will air next Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

All episodes available for streaming on Peacock.

