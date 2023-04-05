The Ark Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Hoping for Forever

The crew of Ark One once again fought for their survival, but not without a casualty and some (actually interesting) political discourse.

Ark One and Ark Fifteen finally confronted each other on The Ark Season 1 Episode 10.

Kelly took Lane, Angus, and William Trust hostage, leaving Cat and a wounded Helena on Ark One.

Helena tried to stop Kelly (with the help of Lane), but Lane got his nose dislocated, and Helena got shot in the stomach.

Left alone with Cat Brandice, Helena bled out in the holding room of Ark One in Cat's arms.

Samantha Glassner managed to impress throughout the episode, turning from sweet Kelly to a slightly-crazy enemy.

The actress teased us that Kelly became (more) important, and that teaser finally came to fruition through the hour.

When Kelly, Lane, Angus, and William Trust arrived on Ark 15, we finally met Evelyn Maddox, William Trust's rival and all-around bitch. It turns out that Kelly is Evelyn's daughter.

Evelyn doesn't treat Kelly as a daughter but as a crewmember who failed, as she could not obtain some unique DNA from the DNA library on Ark One.

Angus tried to use Evelyn's abuse to his advantage when he talked with Kelly, but Kelly didn't listen and got angry at Angus.

She still has feelings for Angus (creepy feelings), even though Angus doesn't harbor those feelings for her. Kidnapping does that to someone.

Angus is brilliant, however, and we hope he can figure out how to sweet talk his way off of Ark Fifteen.

We know he isn't all that when it comes to relationships and romance, but he'll need to turn on the charm if he wants Lt. Lane and himself to survive (and Mr. Trust, if it gets there).

The episode turned into a brilliant mini space chase, with Ark One fleeing while their crew was still aboard Ark Fifteen and then purposely finding Ark Fifteen to make a deal.

Ark One found the DNA Kelly and the man tried to steal (but Felix killed the man that boarded the ship with his sword), discovering that it was a venomous spider.

Alicia and Dr. Kabir figured out that the spider's venom got used as part of the cure for Klampkins.

Garnet determined that this gave them leverage with Ark Fifteen. They could trade the spider DNA for their kidnapped crew.

Their gamble paid off because Ark Fifteen did NOT shoot them on arrival to Proxima B, the planet everyone was supposed to reach initially.

They arranged a deal to trade the spider DNA for Lt. Lane and Angus, but leaving William Trust.

Lt. Brice accused Garnet of believing them too quickly, which is when she revealed that she had another plan up her sleeve: sneak in the same way the man Felix killed snuck in.

The man snuck in through a different airlock while the entirety of Ark One's bridge crew got distracted by the shuttlecraft boarding party.

To recreate this ruse, they sent over an ensign with DNA (currently, we don't know if it was the spider DNA or just random DNA to buy them time) while Garnet snuck in through a different airlock.

The ensign returned to Ark One, having successfully fooled Evelyn into focusing only on the airlock, and Garnet snuck in.

Sadly, the episode ended right as Garnet started to make her way through Ark Fifteen.

But there are so many questions from this point in the show that we want answered ASAP!

First and foremost, we want to know why Evelyn is keen on killing Ark One, even after our leading ship showed signs of solidarity and willingness to bargain with her.

She's deadset on power, which we get, but she hasn't even given them a chance to join her cause.

If joining Evelyn meant the entire crew on Ark One got to live, wouldn't Sharon and the other committee members agree to it?

They'd be cautious, of course, but survival has been that prerogative. Survive now; take down Evelyn later.

But Ms. Maddox isn't giving them that chance, as she wants to fire on Ark One immediately after confirming the DNA isn't phony.

Curing Klampkins could mean great things for humanity, specifically our Dashing second-in-command Lt.Brice.

He never thought he'd see a cure, and while Kabir and Alicia don't know the other ingredients to create the treatment, they could obtain it from Ark Fifteen.

The entire crew's survival comes down to Garnet's mission on Ark Fifteen.

They left us in the dark about what she's doing on the ship, but it makes the most sense, seeing as Evelyn lied to them constantly.

We get part of WHY she snuck onto the enemy spacecraft, but we don't know what she'll be doing and how she plans on doing it.

The episode ended up becoming a massive improvement for the series.

Ark Fifteen is a massively different environment than Ark One, which adds to its intrigue and mysteriousness.

Samantha Glassner's addition continued to be a welcomed one, as she's shown great range with her performance, and Kelly is quite an interesting character.

Everyone on Ark One made logical decisions, which provided some intelligence from the series, as ill-advised choices often plagued the season.

Hopefully, with the remainder of the season coming quickly, we will get some answers and a continued breadth of quality.

So Fanatics, what did you think of the tenth episode?

Are you looking forward to seeing how Lt. Garnet gets away with her plan?

Let us know what you think in the comments below! Remember to watch The Ark online!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.