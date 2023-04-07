The Flash Reunites With Green Arrow and More Heroes in Final Arrowverse Crossover Trailer

Are you ready for the last-ever Arrowverse team-up?

The CW has dropped a trailer for The Flash Season 9 Episode 9, which brings several fan favorites back to Central City one last time.

The highly-anticipated episode brings Stephen Amell back into the mix as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow.

It's a big deal because Oliver died at the end of Arrow.

So, how is all of this possible, you ask?

The multiverse remains a big problem for the characters on The Flash Season 9, so we're probably seeing another Earth's iteration of Oliver.

Then again, this universe tends to throw big curveballs at viewers, so we should probably wait until the episode airs on April 26 to speculate.

The special episode also includes David Ramsey (John Diggle, aka Spartan), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork).

"As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen," said executive producer Eric Wallace when the flurry of returns was announced.

"After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) on his heroic path."

"That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of The Flash."

"The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy,"

Wallace shared that the episode is a gift for fans who have supported the universe.

"It's all to say "thank you" to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years."

"We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again."

"And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears."

The Flash is currently in its endgame on The CW, and there's a good chance there won't be any future projects set in that universe.

Warner Bros. Discovery could bring the franchise back down the line, but with the uncertainty surrounding scripted series on The CW, the network is scaling things back.

